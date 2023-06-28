Man Utd Back in Negotiations for Chelsea Star Mason Mount

Man Utd have resumed discussions to acquire the services of Chelsea and England maestro Mason Mount. Mount could potentially be the Red Devils’ first summer signing under the management of Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd’s Pursuit of Mount Gains Momentum

The Daily Mail reports that Man Utd have reopened negotiations with Chelsea in hopes of reaching a compromise on the potential transfer of Mount to Old Trafford. United’s third offer of £55million for Mount was rebuffed by Chelsea last Friday. Nevertheless, the Blues have dropped their asking price to £65m, rekindling hope that a deal could be on the horizon.

United are willing to tweak their latest bid, albeit marginally, while firmly stating they won’t submit to Chelsea’s demands for the 24-year-old England international. Mount, who has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, has recently returned from a holiday and is due to report for pre-season training on Monday.

There is a growing sense of optimism that a deal for Mount can be concluded in the next week.

What if the Mount Deal Falls Through?

If the Mount transfer talks collapse again, United are considering redirecting their attention towards Brighton’s £80m-rated midfielder Moises Caicedo. Intriguingly, Caicedo is also on Chelsea’s radar for this summer’s transfer window. Talks are in the early stages as Chelsea focuses on outgoing transfers, but the situation is expected to evolve in the coming days.

United’s interest in Caicedo is genuine and long-term, not merely a manoeuvre to influence Chelsea’s stance over Mount. However, the likelihood of United securing both Mount and Caicedo is slim, given the club’s tight £120m budget due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

United’s Goalkeeper Hunt Intensifies

In addition to midfield reinforcements, United are also eager to secure a new goalkeeper. The club has been in talks with Inter Milan’s Andre Onana, a former protégé of Ten Hag at Ajax. The £50m-rated Cameroon international is seen as a potential replacement for David de Gea, whose contract at Old Trafford expires on Friday after 12 years.

While some reports from Italy suggest that United’s transfer negotiator David Harrison is set to meet his Inter counterpart Piero Ausilio in Ibiza over the weekend, others speculate that a deal could be agreed earlier as Onana’s contract with his current agent Albert Botines expires on Friday.

Balancing the Books

With the prospective signings of Mount and Onana estimated to cost around £100m, funds at United will be severely limited. The club is prepared to entertain offers for up to 13 players in hopes of raising between £50m and £100m in additional funds, which could be used to secure a new striker, another transfer window priority for Ten Hag.