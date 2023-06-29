Manchester United Engage in Talks for Midfield Ace

Mounting Tension: United Chase for Chelsea Star Mason Mount

The Mount Matter: United’s Pursuit

Manchester United have set their sights on the scintillating Mason Mount from Chelsea. The Old Trafford giants are entering negotiations with Chelsea to discuss the possibility of bringing Mount into their fold. The previous week, Chelsea turned down a £50 million plus £5m in add-ons bid from United for Mount. The Blues have suggested a face-to-face meeting to break the impasse and are demanding a steep £65 million for the prodigious talent as per The Telegraph.

“Chelsea last week rejected a third £50 million, plus £5m in add-ons, bid for Mount from United and suggested a face-to-face meeting over the situation as they countered the offer with a demand for £65m.”

United, however, are playing hardball and are unwavering in their stance of not meeting Chelsea’s £65 million valuation. The valuation comprises £57 million plus £8 million in add-ons. Despite the fixed stance, United is believed to be willing to haggle over the structure of their £55 million offer. The specifics of the negotiations are not clear; they could either be face-to-face or via video call.

“It is unclear whether those talks will be face-to-face or via a video call, but United are prepared to discuss their stance with Chelsea and try to find common ground, rather than keep bidding for Mount.”

Pre-Season Pressures

As Chelsea players including Mount are scheduled to commence pre-season training, United are hoping to finalise the deal beforehand. This would eliminate the need for Mount to return to Chelsea training amidst the uncertainty.

There’s a unanimous understanding that resolving this matter prior to pre-season would be beneficial for all parties involved. It would be more practical than having Mount return for training with negotiations still ongoing.

Pochettino’s Silence & Mount’s Loyalty

Chelsea’s head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has remained detached from the proceedings. It’s likely that he may step in if Mount rejoins the team for pre-season training. At that juncture, Pochettino would need to determine if Mount remains committed to Chelsea given the ambiguity surrounding his future.

“Pochettino has so far stayed out of the situation and is only likely to intervene if Mount returns for pre-season training, at which point he would ask if the England midfielder remains motivated to play for Chelsea with his future unclear.”

Mount has not shown any inclination towards signing a new contract with Chelsea, but he hasn’t asked to leave either. If it comes to it, he seems willing to heed Pochettino’s guidance.

Conclusion

This saga involving United, Chelsea and Mount promises to have more twists and turns. United are keen on prying away a gem, while Chelsea stand firm on their valuation.

Whether United will succeed in their pursuit or Chelsea will manage to hold onto their star player, only time will tell.