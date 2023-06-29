Thursday, June 29, 2023
SEARCH
HomeTeamsBurnleyBurnley Set to Acquire Anderlecht Ace?

Burnley Set to Acquire Anderlecht Ace?

0
By Tyrone Johnson
Photo IMAGO

Burnley FC’s Bold Move for Anderlecht’s Starlet

Young Belgian Sensation on Burnley’s Radar

Burnley, fresh off the euphoria of their Championship triumph, are poised to make waves in the transfer market. Their sights are set on Anderlecht’s young sensation, Noah Sadiki. The 18-year-old Belgian under-20 international has drawn attention despite only making a handful of appearances for the Brussels-based club as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Sadiki came into the first-team squad and grew in confidence whispers have it. An opening bid of around 1 million euros is reportedly on the table, as the Clarets aim to fortify their squad for the Premier League.

The Kompany Connection

The driving force behind this pursuit could very well be none other than Vincent Kompany. The former Anderlecht manager, who swapped Brussels for Burnley in 2022, seems to be employing his Belgian contacts and market nous to unearth precious gems for the Lancastrians.

 

Sadiki to Join the New Brigade?

If the deal materialises, Sadiki will become the fifth new face at Burnley this window. The club has already sealed the permanence of Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi, while welcoming Dara O’Shea and Leyton Orient’s Chilean shot-stopper, Lawrence Vigouroux.

More in the Pipeline?

Additionally, there’s buzz about Burnley’s burgeoning interest in EFL stars Zian Flemming and Jack Clarke, known for their attacking prowess.

Burnley’s aggressive approach in the transfer market, with particular emphasis on Sadiki, is one to watch closely.

Previous article
Manchester United Engage in Talks for Midfield Ace
Next article
La Liga Star Lures Manchester City
Tyrone Johnson
Tyrone Johnson
More News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Copyright © 2009-2023 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.