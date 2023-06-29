Burnley Set to Acquire Anderlecht Ace?

Burnley FC’s Bold Move for Anderlecht’s Starlet

Young Belgian Sensation on Burnley’s Radar

Burnley, fresh off the euphoria of their Championship triumph, are poised to make waves in the transfer market. Their sights are set on Anderlecht’s young sensation, Noah Sadiki. The 18-year-old Belgian under-20 international has drawn attention despite only making a handful of appearances for the Brussels-based club as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Excl: Burnley have submitted an official bid for Belgian fullback Noah Sadiki — deal being negotiated with Anderlecht around €1m. 🚨🟣🇧🇪 #transfers Contacts advancing with player’s agent Christopher Mandiangu. pic.twitter.com/akLssgrcda — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

Sadiki came into the first-team squad and grew in confidence whispers have it. An opening bid of around 1 million euros is reportedly on the table, as the Clarets aim to fortify their squad for the Premier League.

The Kompany Connection

The driving force behind this pursuit could very well be none other than Vincent Kompany. The former Anderlecht manager, who swapped Brussels for Burnley in 2022, seems to be employing his Belgian contacts and market nous to unearth precious gems for the Lancastrians.

Sadiki to Join the New Brigade?

If the deal materialises, Sadiki will become the fifth new face at Burnley this window. The club has already sealed the permanence of Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi, while welcoming Dara O’Shea and Leyton Orient’s Chilean shot-stopper, Lawrence Vigouroux.

More in the Pipeline?

Additionally, there’s buzz about Burnley’s burgeoning interest in EFL stars Zian Flemming and Jack Clarke, known for their attacking prowess.

Burnley’s aggressive approach in the transfer market, with particular emphasis on Sadiki, is one to watch closely.