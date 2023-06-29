La Liga Star Lures Manchester City

Manchester City’s Midfield Maestro Hunt

Eyeing Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga

Manchester City is on the prowl for fresh talent to bolster their midfield, and their gaze has locked on to Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga. After bowing out of the Declan Rice deal and with Ilkay Gündogan’s departure to Barcelona, the Sky Blues are in search of a new linchpin as per The Guardian.

As it stands, the young dynamo, Veiga, is sparking interest not just from Manchester City, but Liverpool and Chelsea are in the mix too. Veiga’s buy-out clause is pegged at a cool €40m (£34.6m), and at just 21 years old, he could be a sterling investment.

The Spanish sensation plays primarily as a No 6 or No 8 and boasts an impressive record of 11 goals and 4 assists in 36 La Liga games last season. Notably, he netted two goals in a match against Barcelona which ensured Celta Vigo’s place in the top division. Gabri Veiga is an academy product and has spent his entire career with Celta Vigo.

The Rumour Mill Churning

As for the former front-runner in Manchester City’s sights, Declan Rice, Arsenal is nearing the finish line for his acquisition. The crux of the matter being the payment period for the £100m guarantee, with West Ham preferring 18 months and Arsenal angling for a four-year timeline.

Trusted Sources

This revelation adds considerable weight to the possibility of seeing the Celta Vigo prodigy don the Sky Blue jersey in the near future.

As Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea continue to circle, the midfield maestro Veiga could be on the cusp of a monumental career move.