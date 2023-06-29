Nottingham Forest in Race for Chelsea Winger

Callum Hudson-Odoi on Chelsea’s Transfer List

Is Nottingham Forest Poised to Strike a £15m Deal?

Dazzling winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to take a bow from Chelsea. The West London club is reportedly primed to part ways with the talented youngster. Will he be making the City Ground his new home with Nottingham Forest?

A Flourishing Start at Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s journey has been enthralling. Rising like a star through Chelsea’s youth academy, he made his debut for the Blues in an FA Cup fixture against Newcastle United in 2018. Since then, he has donned the Chelsea colours more than 70 times. But it seems the curtains are drawing to a close on his time at Stamford Bridge.

What Went Wrong in Germany?

Hudson-Odoi spent the latter half of the recent season with Bundesliga’s Bayer Leverkusen. Unfortunately, the sojourn in Germany didn’t play out well. His stint was plagued with difficulty in settling and a scanty return of just a single assist with no goals.

The Chase for Callum’s Signature

According to The Guardian, Chelsea is “prepared to raise further funds by selling Hudson-Odoi”. The young forward is purportedly available for £15m. Nottingham Forest is among the clubs vying for his signature. However, the competition is fierce. AC Milan, Fulham, and even clubs from Saudi Arabia have shown interest.

Furthermore, a past Chelsea connection could tip the scales in favour of Lazio. Maurizio Sarri, ex-Blues boss, has his eyes set on Hudson-Odoi as a winger option. Their previous time together at Chelsea might just swing the deal towards Lazio.

So, Where Will Hudson-Odoi Land?

Only time will tell if Nottingham Forest can seal the deal and bring the Chelsea prodigy to their fold. With his talent and potential, Callum Hudson-Odoi will be a prized asset for any team.

As reported by Nottingham Post, let’s see where this intriguing transfer tale takes Hudson-Odoi and whether Chelsea’s loss becomes Nottingham Forest’s gain.