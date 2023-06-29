Manchester United in Pursuit of Benfica Gem

Manchester United Eye Benfica Sensation Goncalo Ramos

The Red Devils Seek to Bolster Striking Options

It’s no secret that Manchester United is in desperate need of firepower upfront. With Anthony Martial nursing his injury woes, and Wout Weghorst waving goodbye post his loan spell, the hunt is on for a top-tier striker.

Among the many names that have surfaced, Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlend, it’s the Portuguese sensation Goncalo Ramos who’s tipped to don the iconic red jersey. The Benfica starlet, who has been christened ‘the next Cristiano Ronaldo’, is being heavily linked to the Theatre of Dreams.

Breakout Star at World Cup 2022

Goncalo Ramos made the world take notice at the World Cup 2022 when he stood in for Cristiano Ronaldo and delivered a scintillating hat-trick against Switzerland. This young maestro continued his sublime form for Benfica, notching up a staggering 27 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances, proving instrumental in their title-winning campaign.

United Ready to Dig Deep

Rui Costa, Benfica’s president, believes that Manchester United is prepared to meet the hefty release clause for Goncalo Ramos. According to Portuguese media outlet Correio da Manha, Costa rejected an offer of €50 million plus €10 million in add-ons for Ramos from an undisclosed club. It’s reported that Benfica’s asking price is in the ballpark of €80 million, but Ramos’ release clause reportedly exceeds €100 million.

While Benfica is playing hardball, the competition for Ramos’ signature is fierce. Manchester United may find themselves in a tussle with the likes of PSG, who are also believed to be in pursuit of this prodigious talent.

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s manager, sees a new striker as indispensable. With Goncalo Ramos’ meteoric rise, the Red Devils may just have found the answer they were looking for.