Arsenal Keen on Real Madrid Star

Arsenal Eyes Tchouameni as Star Transfer Target

Arsenal Football Club, the renowned North London football giants, are reportedly setting their crosshairs on Real Madrid’s budding midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni. With their summer transfer activity in full swing, the Gunners are making moves to strengthen their squad, particularly in the midfield.

Primed for the Emirates

The Premier League heavyweights have been known to be ardent admirers of the French international. As whispers emerge from the football grapevine, Tchouameni might soon don the iconic red and white if Arsenal fails to secure either Moises Caicedo from Brighton or Southampton’s promising Romeo Lavia.

Football Transfer reveal, “Florentino Perez sees the midfielder as the centre-piece for next season”. Perez is said to have urged the gaffer, Carlo Ancelotti, to guarantee Tchouameni more game time in the following season. Holding the midfielder in high regard, Perez compares him to the stellar Casemiro and would not accept anything less than the €100 million that Real Madrid shelled out to AS Monaco last year.

Real Madrid’s Calculations

Real Madrid’s aspirations for Tchouameni, however, may be swayed should Paris Saint-Germain rethink their price tag for the phenomenal Kylian Mbappe. A possible reduction to around €150 million could catalyse a deal, necessitating Los Blancos to free up some cash.

“Eduardo Camavinga is expected to play alongside Tchouameni”, the source adds. With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos still firm starters, despite their age, Tchouameni’s role in the squad seems pivotal.

Arsenal’s Midfield Reinvention

Arsenal have recently sealed a staggering British-record £105m deal for Declan Rice from West Ham, and there’s a vacuum created by Thomas Partey’s expected departure as he has sought an exit. This leaves room for another maestro in the midfield to enhance the Gunners’ attacking prowess.

Additionally, with the new €75m addition of Kai Havertz, Arsenal are poised for an exhilarating transition.

Keeping an Eye on Alternatives

While Arsenal’s fervour for Tchouameni is palpable, they are also keeping tabs on Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven. However, it seems Tottenham might be leading the race for his signature.