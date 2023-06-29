Edmond Tapsoba: Tottenham Hotspur’s Defensive Hope?

Edmond Tapsoba: The Answer to Tottenham Hotspur’s Defensive Dilemma?

In the world of football, the right defender can mean the difference between a top-four finish and mid-table obscurity. For Tottenham Hotspur, and manager Ange Postecoglou, their eyes are set on Edmond Tapsoba.

The Potential Spurs Signing: Edmond Tapsoba

Edmond Tapsoba is a name that checks all the necessary boxes for Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur. The 24-year-old has pace, ball skills, impressive heading ability, tactical awareness, and an imposing presence on the field, all ideal for flourishing in Postecoglou’s forward-thinking back four.

His age also fits the mould of a classic Spurs signing; with room to grow, he could provide immediate defensive prowess. Making a switch from Bundesliga to the Premier League is usually a smooth transition due to the similarities in physical demands and tempo, which is another tick in Tapsoba’s favour.

The Role of Financial Factors

Of course, price is always a consideration. Tottenham Hotspur are not a club that can be manipulated over their transfer targets; they proved this recently when they quickly transitioned from David Raya to Guglielmo Vicario. This financial prudence is bolstered by the club’s data-led approach to signings, ensuring they are the right fit for Postecoglou’s system.

Addressing Last Season’s Defensive Woes

Tapsoba’s signing could serve as an important first step in rectifying last season’s defensive disarray, where Spurs conceded a whopping 63 goals in the Premier League. The necessity for a defender is undeniable. It’s not that Spurs fans would bemoan the addition of another superstar attacking player, but the pressing need clearly lies at the back for Postecoglou’s new setup.

Complementing Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero, despite his world-class potential, has shown a rashness that needs taming. The Argentinian needs a strong partner, and Tapsoba, currently at Bayer Leverkusen, seems to be the favourite. Spurs arguably need more than one defensive signing, with Micky van de Ven of Wolfsburg also being linked following an impressive season.

Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, with his Premier League experience, would be a perfect choice, but his hefty price tag of around £60 million may deter a club who recently spent £40 million on James Maddison.

Weighing Pros and Cons

Van de Ven boasts a better passing accuracy (88%) than Tapsoba (86%) last season, but lacks Tapsoba’s experience. These are factors that need careful consideration. Although Tapsoba seems the better choice, his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations in January could leave Spurs in a precarious position. Hence, Spurs might not rule out signing both this summer.

Final Thoughts

Edmond Tapsoba’s acquisition could be a game-changer for Tottenham Hotspur. A strong defence is integral for any team with top-four aspirations, and the addition of Tapsoba could fortify Spurs’ backline. As the transfer window unfolds, all eyes will be on how Tottenham Hotspur navigate this crucial period.