Wolves Pulling out of South Korea Tour

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ U-Turn

Draped in a cloak of disappointment, Wolverhampton Wanderers recently expressed their decision to withdraw from an anticipated pre-season tour in South Korea. The venture, set to also feature Celtic and Roma, was on the cards for next month. It appears, however, that their Asian sojourn is not to be.

They have communicated that the decision follows an uncertain period filled with “weeks of delays by the promoters and tickets not yet on sale for the matches”, according to the BBC. This sudden change of plans has left a sizeable dent in their summer itinerary.

Scheduled Departure No More

Wolves had been planning to jet off to South Korea on the 21st of July. Their forward and South Korean international Hwang Hee-Chan, had previously voiced how this tour was significant to him, stating that it “means everything to me”.

A European Alternative

Despite the unexpected turn of events, the Wanderers are not allowing themselves to be too disheartened. They’re already seeking a “European solution” to counterbalance this setback. Their eyes are firmly set on laying the groundwork for the 2023-24 season.

Communications with the Promoters

According to Russell Jones, Wolves’ general manager for marketing and commercial growth, the club had been in close communication with the tour promoters for the past couple of months. This was a concerted effort to salvage the situation after the original tour investor pulled out.

“But unfortunately, and despite numerous promises, they have not delivered,” Jones added, his words echoing a deep sense of disappointment.

The club’s management wanted to ensure their loyal fans were not let down and explored every possible avenue. They held extensive discussions with other local promoters in an attempt to find an alternative.

A Setback, but Moving Forward

Jones expressed the unfortunate situation as a “big blow to the club from a commercial perspective”. However, he did not shy away from reminding everyone of the main purpose of the pre-season – to prepare for yet another competitive Premier League campaign.

Drawing a line under this unfortunate episode, Jones confirmed that the club would have to adapt and quickly bounce back from this disappointment. Wolves are poised to find a European solution, ensuring they receive the best possible preparation for the upcoming season.