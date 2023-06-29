Burnley Set Sights on Anderlecht Defender

Burnley FC, freshly primed for their highly anticipated return to the Premier League in the 2023/24 season, have extended an offer to Anderlecht’s defender Noah Sadiki, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. The promising Belgian full-back, still in his teens, is seemingly a key target as Burnley continues to bolster its defensive line-up.

Burnley Strengthening Squad for Premier League Return

This news comes hot on the heels of the Clarets’ recent strategic signings, which have seen them secure the talents of centre-back Jordan Beyer from Borussia Monchengladbach and full-back Dara O’Shea from West Brom. The pair collectively put a €22m dent in Burnley’s coffers. However, the club’s recruitment drive doesn’t appear to be slowing, with Sadiki firmly on their radar.

Romano Reports on Sadiki’s Potential Move

According to Romano, who broke the news on Twitter, the club have tabled an approximate €1m bid for Sadiki. Negotiations with the player’s agent, Christopher Mandiangu, have already kicked into gear.

The Romano tweet reads: “Burnley have submitted an official bid for Belgian fullback Noah Sadiki — deal being negotiated with Anderlecht around €1m. Contacts advancing with player’s agent Christopher Mandiangu.”

Sadiki – A Young Talent of High Calibre

At just 18, Sadiki’s versatility is a notable draw. He can confidently operate as a right-back, left-back, or even be deployed in a holding midfield role when needed.

The Belgian youngster has amassed 19 senior appearances for his current club, showcasing his adaptability by playing in multiple positions. With a career-high value of €2m according to Transfermarkt, and his contract set to expire in just over a year, Burnley could be looking at a cunning acquisition if they can secure him for their €1m offer.

Potential Burnley Roles for Sadiki

Sadiki, who’s also an U20 international for Belgium, could step into the squad to compete with the likes of O’Shea, Connor Roberts, and Vitinho for the right-back spot. Alternatively, Burnley may decide to initially loan him out with a view to integrating him into the first team down the line.

This potential transfer is an interesting one to keep tabs on over the coming weeks as Burnley continue to lay the groundwork for a triumphant return to the Premier League.