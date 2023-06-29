United Finally Agree Fee For Mason Mount

In a football deal that’s got the world buzzing, Manchester United are ready to welcome a new addition to the heart of their midfield, Mason Mount. After a steady back-and-forth dance, Chelsea have agreed to pass the baton of their homegrown talent to the Red Devils, in a deal potentially worth up to £60 million.

Triumph Over Negotiation Hurdles

United had faced resistance earlier when a hefty bid of £55 million was shown the red flag. Yet, they’ve now successfully navigated their way to a consensus. An upfront payment of £55 million, sweetened by a further £5 million in challenging add-ons, has finally sealed the deal. As reported The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The clubs are now poised to add the final flourishes to the paperwork, with Mount set to embark on a medical examination and personal terms discussion.

Previously, United had thrown the gauntlet to Chelsea, stating their unwillingness to exceed an offer of £50 million alongside £5 million in add-ons. However, the west London stalwarts countered with a proposal of £58 million plus £7 million in bonuses. The resultant conversation seems to have crafted an outcome favourable to all sides.

Farewell to Stamford Bridge

The 24-year-old midfield dynamo, Mason Mount, found himself on the brink of a contract expiration at Chelsea, with renewal discussions hitting a frosty patch. Ever respectful of their player’s aspirations, Chelsea agreed to facilitate the English international’s move.

The academy graduate had become a fixture at Stamford Bridge since his debut in 2017, racking up 195 appearances and 33 goals. His development path includes loan stints at Vitesse Arnhem and Derby County, before carving out a consistent spot under Frank Lampard’s tenure.

However, the 2022-23 season witnessed Mount grappling with a pesky pelvic injury, which saw him sidelined for Chelsea’s final showdown against Newcastle United.

A New Horizon at Manchester United

The acquisition of Mason Mount holds great promise for United, although it’s not without its potential stumbling blocks. A likeliest scenario could see Mount slotting into the void left by Christian Eriksen, flanking Casemiro.

His skillset, mirroring Eriksen’s progressive passing, set-piece prowess, and late box entries, combined with heightened defensive intensity, could be a game-changer for United. This pursuit of a player seven years Eriksen’s junior who can match his offensive contributions and provide robust defensive resistance shows United’s method in their madness.

The crucial test, however, will be if surpassing Eriksen or other United’s midfielders will suffice as a benchmark in their lofty ambitions for the seasons ahead. Is Mason Mount the puzzle piece United need to complete their title-chasing jigsaw? Only time will tell.