Dortmund’s Miss May Be West Ham’s Gain in Midfielder Pursuit

Edson Alvarez: West Ham Re-ignite Interest Amidst Dortmund’s Stalled Pursuit

In an unexpected turn of events in the transfer market, West Ham United find themselves with renewed hopes of signing the coveted Edson Alvarez from Ajax. The East London club’s chances have surged following Borussia Dortmund’s failed advance towards the defensive midfielder, as per reports from 90min.

Alvarez’s Almost-Dortmund Journey

Ajax’s 25-year-old talent Alvarez seemed destined for a Bundesliga adventure with Dortmund, with a £30m deal speculated. This sum is merely a fraction of what Dortmund had received from Real Madrid’s acquisition of Jude Bellingham earlier in June.

Alvarez had shown keen interest in the potential Bundesliga move, stating:

“…this is what could make it the right time to take the next step in my career. But everything has to be perfect. I have to improve, but so do Ajax.”

A Snag in the Dortmund Deal

Contrary to expectations, Dortmund’s pursuit of Alvarez has hit a stumbling block, forcing the German side to seek alternatives. This includes considering a new contract for former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can and a potential move for Wolfsburg’s Felix Nmecha.

Door Ajar for West Ham

The hitch in Dortmund’s transfer strategy has inadvertently swung the door wide open for West Ham to reconsider their pursuit of Alvarez. With the imminent departure of their captain, Declan Rice, to Arsenal, the Hammers are preparing for a significant shift in their midfield configuration. Arsenal’s agreement on the structure of a whopping £105m deal for Rice – a record-breaking fee for a British player – has West Ham actively seeking suitable replacements.

Alvarez: The Answer for the Hammers?

Alvarez, well-regarded for his defensive prowess and versatility to operate as a centre-back, has long been on West Ham’s radar. With previous interest from heavyweight clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United, his allure is well established. The Hammers were earlier anticipated to submit a bid to test Ajax’s £40m valuation of Alvarez.

West Ham’s midfield vacancy and Dortmund’s stalled negotiations may converge to create a prime opportunity for the East London club to swoop in and secure Alvarez’s signature. This fortuitous turn of events could see the Mexican international plying his trade at the London Stadium come the new season. However, as always in the world of football transfers, it remains a game of wait and watch.