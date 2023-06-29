Nottingham Forest Targeting Brazilian Shot-Stopper

Matheus: The Pursuit Continues by Nottingham Forest

In the dynamic world of football, some pursuits endure across seasons. This is the case with Nottingham Forest’s unwavering interest in Matheus, SC Braga’s seasoned goalkeeper. While Pedro Sepulveda has reported that the Championship side’s recent €4.5m bid plus bonuses was rejected, Forest’s intention to secure Matheus as their number one is clear.

The Search for the Number One

The summer transfer window sees Steve Cooper, the manager of Nottingham Forest, actively scouting for a first-choice goalkeeper. Dean Henderson and Keylor Navas, the team’s mainstays between the sticks last season, have both returned to their parent clubs Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain, leaving a conspicuous void at the City Ground. This scenario rekindles the quest for a solid custodian as Forest prepare for the new season.

❗️Exclusivo. @SCBragaOficial recusa uma proposta de 4,5 milhões de euros + bónus do Nottingham Forest @NFFC por Matheus. Clube inglês já tinha tentado a contratação do guarda-redes brasileiro em Janeiro. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/xPR5XmLhiK — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) June 29, 2023

Matheus: The Brazilian Wall in Focus

Emerging as a strong candidate in this quest is Matheus. The Brazilian has been a part of Braga since 2014, putting up impressive performances that have caught the eye of numerous clubs, Nottingham Forest included. The past Liga Portugal season saw him maintain 16 clean sheets across 32 games. Cumulatively, he boasts an admirable tally of 98 clean sheets in his 293 appearances for Braga. The statistics certainly paint a picture of a reliable presence at the back, and it’s no wonder Forest are persistent in their pursuit.

The January Connection

This is not the first time Forest’s interest in Matheus has made the headlines. As Pedro Sepulveda reported, Forest had expressed interest in the Brazilian stopper during the January transfer window. However, negotiations did not materialise into a transfer, leading to the temporary enlistment of Keylor Navas on loan for the remainder of the season.

With Navas’s departure from the City Ground, Forest are once again in the market for a long-term solution. Their recent bid for Matheus underscores their commitment to bolstering their goalkeeping ranks. Yet, it seems Braga are not ready to let go of their asset without a substantial offer.

The Path Ahead for Nottingham Forest

The pursuit of Matheus presents Nottingham Forest with an opportunity to inject proven quality into their squad. However, their initial offer falling short of Braga’s valuation implies the road to the signing is not going to be an easy one.

As the club continues to navigate the complexities of the transfer market, the fans will be keenly observing. The addition of a seasoned goalkeeper like Matheus could indeed serve as a strong statement of intent for the season ahead. The ball, as it stands, is in Nottingham Forest’s court.