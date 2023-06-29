Spurs Midfielder a Potential Barcelona Target

Tottenham’s Lo Celso on the Market

Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso is rumoured to be on the transfer list, as the North London club reportedly puts him in the shop window. According to reports from Mucho Deporte, the Argentine midfielder is being offered to several top clubs worldwide, including the reigning Spanish champions, Barcelona.

Lo Celso: The Journey so Far

Lo Celso made his move to the Premier League back in the summer of 2019. The promising Argentine was signed for a staggering £55.3 million (Guardian). Lauded as an ‘exciting’ player by the likes of Jose Mourinho, the expectations were sky-high. He had just ended an extraordinary stint at Real Betis in La Liga and the Spurs squad, along with then-manager Mauricio Pochettino, were convinced of his success.

However, Lo Celso’s journey in the English top flight has been far from a smooth ride. Following Pochettino’s dismissal mere months into the season, he failed to become a mainstay under the club’s subsequent managerial changes.

Barcelona’s Interest in Lo Celso

It appears that Tottenham are now open to making Lo Celso’s exit a permanent one. Reports from Mucho Deporte suggest that Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy is actively marketing the midfielder to several clubs. With his record at Betis still fresh in the minds of Spanish football fans, one of the high-profile clubs that have now been linked with him is Barcelona.

Under the watchful eye of Barcelona legend Xavi, the Catalan club might just be the lifeline Lo Celso needs to reignite his career. Xavi’s admiration for the Argentine midfielder is well-documented and he could potentially see Lo Celso as an integral part of his Barcelona project.

What Next for Lo Celso?

Lo Celso’s departure would mark the end of an era that promised much but delivered little. Despite his undeniable talent, his time at Tottenham has been marred by inconsistencies. The next chapter of his career now hangs in the balance as multiple clubs weigh up their options. Whether Barcelona proves to be his destination or not, one thing is for sure – Lo Celso’s journey is far from over.