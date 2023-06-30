Deadline Looms in Liverpool, Newcastle Chase for Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai: Caught in the Tug of War Between Liverpool and Newcastle United

RB Leipzig’s shining star, Dominik Szoboszlai, has become the apple of the eye for two major English clubs, Liverpool and Newcastle United. However, the race for this gifted midfielder’s signature is against a ticking clock as his contract’s release clause, valued around £60 million, is set to expire imminently. This has been reported by The Times.

The Suitors: Liverpool and Newcastle United

Liverpool FC, under the watchful eyes of Jürgen Klopp, have been in the business of scouting a midfield maestro. Klopp, with his eyes set on fortifying the central part of his squad, has already drawn benefits from the release clause strategy by acquiring the services of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for a clean £35 million.

As far as Szoboszlai is concerned, discussions between the player’s camp and Liverpool’s decision-makers have already taken place. Szoboszlai, a versatile player with an impressive tally of ten goals and 13 assists last season, certainly fits the bill. Yet, the Merseyside club remains steadfast that an official offer is not on the immediate horizon. Time will tell whether this position stands its ground, especially if rival clubs raise the stakes.

On the other side of this tussle stands Newcastle United. The Magpies, prepping for a grand return to the Champions League in the next season, have also shown serious interest in Szoboszlai. James Maddison, a previous target, has already made a £40 million move from Leicester City to Tottenham Hotspur. This change in circumstances has forced Newcastle’s management, Eddie Howe, and sporting director, Dan Ashworth, to scout for alternative targets.

The Szoboszlai Dilemma: Decisions Await

Szoboszlai, reportedly prepared to bid farewell to the Bundesliga side, finds himself in a precarious situation. With the expiration of the release clause, RB Leipzig’s position becomes decidedly stronger. The Hungarian captain may have to brace himself for negotiations of a potentially higher transfer fee.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s young talent, 20-year-old Fábio Carvalho, is expected to complete a season-long loan move to Leipzig. However, these talks are reportedly separate from the discussions around Szoboszlai’s future.

In the grand scheme of football transfers, the race for Szoboszlai’s signature is heating up. Both Liverpool and Newcastle United are left to weigh their options as they gear up for the deadline. The Hungarian’s future, whether it be at Anfield or St. James’ Park, is a captivating narrative that football enthusiasts will follow keenly in the coming days.