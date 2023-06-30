Allegations Stir in Manchester City’s £30m Sponsorship Saga

Manchester City in a Tangle over Controversial Sponsorship Payments

Manchester City Football Club finds themself enmeshed in a labyrinthine conundrum over allegations surrounding controversial sponsorship payments, reported by The Times.

The Mystery of the £30m Sponsorship

Manchester City are at the centre of a probing investigation, accused of receiving £30m from an enigmatic figure from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as revealed by a hitherto unpublished 2020 Uefa report. Intriguingly, this significant sum was not a single payment; it was distributed over 2012 and 2013 in two substantial £15m instalments.

The source of these funds? This, my friends, is where the plot thickens. These funds were supposedly meant to flow from one of Manchester City’s primary sponsors. Allegedly, these payments are part of a sizable array of transgressions – 115 to be precise – relating to the Premier League’s financial rules with which City was charged in February.

Shining a Spotlight on City’s Finances

The UEFA report found its way into the public eye when it was acquired by the creators of a YouTube documentary exploring the financial labyrinth of Manchester City. The timing of these revelations is particularly poignant; it comes mere weeks after City revelled in their triumphant capture of the Champions League trophy.

According to the report of UEFA’s Club Financial Control Board’s (CFCB) adjudicatory committee, the funds, which were allegedly meant to come from the UAE’s mostly state-owned telecommunications company Etisalat, were in fact “disguised equity funding”. The report suggests that the funds came from the deep pockets of City’s owners, the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), an investment group overseen by Abu Dhabi’s vice-president, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Unraveling the Web of Payments

The report provides further illumination, citing a Uefa disciplinary hearing where City’s legal representative named the financial benefactor as a certain “Jaber Mohamed”. This individual was purportedly “a person in the business of providing financial and brokering services to commercial entities in the UAE.” The question of why either Etisalat or ADUG would require financial assistance from a broker to manage the Etisalat sponsorship payments remains unanswered.

Manchester City’s stance was that the funds were returned to their owners by Etisalat in 2015. However, this claim did not pass muster with the Uefa adjudicatory committee, which imposed a two-year European ban on City in 2019.

A Twist in the Tale: Overturned Ban and New Allegations

In a dramatic plot twist, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reversed this ban a year later, ruling that the £30m payments could not be considered rule breaches due to being time-barred. Yet, it’s essential to note that the Premier League, unlike UEFA, does not impose such time restrictions, hence leaving room for the Etisalat payments to be considered within its charges.

Rules, Restrictions, and a Scandal in the Making

Regulatory measures by both the Premier League and UEFA limit the amount of equity funding that club owners can inject into a club. However, sponsorship funding remains unrestricted. The alleged transgressions levied against Manchester City encompass nine seasons, spanning from 2009-10 to 2017-18. The club has also been charged with failure to cooperate with the investigation and for not providing required documents over five seasons from 2018-19 to 2022-23.

The UEFA report has also been independently verified by The Times, lending credibility to its content. It quotes: “At the hearing, leading counsel for the club, responding to questions from the adjudicatory committee, stated that the payer was Jaber Mohamed.”

Despite these allegations, sources familiar with the UEFA case state that investigators were unable to validate the identity of Mohamed. Efforts to have City present him as a witness at the CAS hearing proved futile.

Unanswered Questions and a Turbulent Future

The controversy surrounding the £30m payments leaves Manchester City in a precarious situation. With the Premier League’s investigation ongoing and no time restrictions in place, the club faces a turbulent period ahead. The complex tapestry of Manchester City’s finances continues to unravel, revealing a tangled web of undisclosed payments, suspicious transactions, and profound questions about the integrity of financial conduct within football’s upper echelons.