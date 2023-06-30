Loftus-Cheek Set for AC Milan Move, Pulisic Next Target

Loftus-Cheek’s Italian Renaissance: On the Verge of an AC Milan Move

Chelsea stalwart Ruben Loftus-Cheek, after nearly two decades at the club, is poised for a fresh challenge in Serie A, with AC Milan eager to close the deal. As reported by The Evening Standard, the 27-year-old midfield maestro is slated for a medical at the prestigious Italian club this week. A shift to Italian football could mark a pivotal moment for Loftus-Cheek, possibly reigniting his career.

A Club Graduate Bids Adieu

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has been associated with Chelsea since the tender age of eight, is said to depart for an initial fee of £14 million. Additional performance-based bonuses could supplement this transfer figure by £3 million. From the youth academy to the first team, Loftus-Cheek’s journey has been synonymous with Chelsea. The move to Milan marks not just a transfer, but a pivotal juncture in his personal journey, one that he hopes will bring a new lease of life to his career.

Milan’s Shopping List: Pulisic on Radar

Post Loftus-Cheek, AC Milan’s attention is expected to pivot towards another Chelsea player, the nimble-footed winger, Christian Pulisic. The Serie A behemoths, however, remain adamant that they won’t splash more than £17 million for the American who has a single year remaining on his Stamford Bridge contract.

Pulisic is understood to be eager to join the significant wave of departures from Chelsea, with key players like Edouard Mendy and Kai Havertz having already exited Stamford Bridge for Al-Ahli and Arsenal respectively, fetching fees of £17 million and £65 million. Hakim Ziyech is also expected to follow suit, with his £8 million move to Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia in the advanced stages following his medical.

New Blood at The Bridge: Santos Winger Gabriel Secured

In the midst of these departures, Chelsea have made moves to replenish their ranks. The Blues have recently secured the signature of promising Santos winger Angelo Gabriel in a deal worth £12.6 million. The 18-year-old talent has agreed to a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

For the 2023-2024 season, the youngster will ply his trade at Chelsea’s recently-acquired sister club, Strasbourg, on a season-long loan. This move will serve as a stepping stone for Gabriel, allowing him to develop further and acclimatise to European football before he takes on the challenges of the Premier League.

As the transfer wheel continues to spin, the reshaping of Chelsea’s squad showcases the relentless churn of football. Whether these moves will fortify Chelsea’s title aspirations remains to be seen, but one thing is certain – change is afoot at Stamford Bridge.