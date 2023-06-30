Spurs in Hot Pursuit of Premier League Striker

Tottenham Hotspur Set Sights on Daniel Jebbison amidst Uncertainty at Sheffield United

Tracking the Talented Teenager

The future of Daniel Jebbison, the forward for Sheffield United, is becoming increasingly nebulous, and Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the Premier League squads closely tracking the developments. Everton, Newcastle, and Aston Villa are the other teams that are reportedly keen on the 19-year-old prodigy.

Jebbison is expected to enter the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane soon, and it appears the ongoing ownership turmoil at Sheffield United is disrupting plans to secure their players with new deals as reported by 90MIN.

Spurs Battling Global Interest for Jebbison

As per the report, the likes of Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen have demonstrated interest in Jebbison. However, Tottenham Hotspur is still firmly in the chase for this young talent.

Sheffield United, aka the Blades, are entangled in a challenging situation. If an agreement for a new deal with Jebbison, an England under-20 international, is not reached, the young player could potentially agree to a pre-contract deal with overseas clubs from January.

Spurs’ Opportunity Amidst Risk

The possibility of an early agreement might play favourably for Tottenham or Newcastle. They will have to weigh their options and potentially consider cashing in during this window.

Nonetheless, Spurs may face a significant challenge in persuading Jebbison to join. Any striker joining the team will recognise that the path to a regular spot is obstructed by the presence of Harry Kane.

While the future of Kane in North London remains uncertain, should the England captain decide to leave, it’s anticipated that Spurs, under the leadership of Ange Postecoglou, will invest heavily in a worthy successor.

Jebbison: A Potential Gem for Tottenham?

Although Jebbison is far from being a fully developed player, he’s been lauded for his ‘fantastic’ potential. Consequently, if Spurs win the race for Jebbison, it could turn out to be a commendable bit of business. However, they will have to navigate through the stiff competition that appears to be increasing according to recent reports.