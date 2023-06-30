Celtic Star on the Brink of Saudi Pro League Switch

Celtic’s Jota on the Cusp of a Saudi Arabian Switch: A Game-Changer?

Celtic’s star forward Jota is reportedly on the verge of a sensational exit to the Saudi Pro League.

Jota’s Celtic Journey and Potential Exit

24-year-old Portuguese phenomenon Jota has been the star performer for the Hoops since his initial season-long loan from Benfica two years ago. The deal was cemented last summer with a £6.4m transfer fee, securing the talented forward on a five-year contract. His contributions were significant, scoring 15 goals in 43 appearances to secure a domestic treble for Celtic last season.

However, the Middle East media has reported that Jota’s transfer to the Saudi Pro League is all but ‘agreed’, leaving only ‘finer details’ to be sorted out. The reports might be premature, as Celtic has not confirmed any such sale. Still, a reported £25m transfer fee and a life-altering salary could make it difficult for the Scottish champions to retain their coveted asset. The original agreement with Benfica also includes a sell-on clause, further complicating the situation according to The Scotsman.

The Saudi Pro League Calling

The Saudi-based club Al-Ittihad, managed by ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and former Hearts manager Ian Cathro, awaits Jota. The transfer would also see Jota join forces with Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who recently signed with Al-Ittihad.

The draw of astronomical pay packets from Saudi Arabian clubs has seen a stream of European players follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Manchester United for Al-Nassr last summer. Players like Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Wolves captain Ruben Neves have also sought greener pastures in the Gulf state.

Vision 2030: Saudi Arabia’s Ambitious Plan

The sovereign wealth fund of the Middle East state, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), recently took control of four Saudi Pro League clubs – Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nassr. This is part of Saudi Arabia’s ‘Vision 2030’ strategy to diversify its economy, boost grassroots sporting activity, and potentially host the 2030 World Cup.

Recruiting high-profile players like Jota is seen as a crucial part of increasing the league’s profile and standard, a strategic approach adopted by other emerging leagues such as the North American Soccer League and China’s Super League in the past.

As the saga surrounding Jota’s future continues to unfold, the footballing world watches closely. What this means for the player, Celtic, and the wider football community remains to be seen.