Vardy Stands Ground, Dismisses Saudi Move Amid Foxes Re-shape

Vardy Snubs Khaleej FC’s Saudi Move; Leicester City Rebuild Underway

Jamie Vardy Remains Firmly Rooted at Leicester

Striker Jamie Vardy, the heart and soul of Leicester City, has put a stop to speculations about a potential move to the Gulf state. He’s dismissed interest from multiple Saudi Arabian clubs, including Khaleej FC, emphasising that a Saudi stint is simply not on the cards for him and his family.

At 36, Vardy has one year left on his contract with Leicester, a club that unfortunately succumbed to relegation to the Championship last season. Even amidst the turmoil, Vardy netted three league goals. As the Foxes navigate their new reality under manager Enzo Maresca, it’s yet to be seen if Vardy will feature prominently in the team’s rebuilding strategy. According to The Guardian.

Leicester City’s Squad Overhaul in Full Swing

In a bid to bolster their backline, Leicester have sanctioned an £8.5m deal for Wolves’ England defender, Conor Coady, who spent last season out on loan at Everton. Midfield maestro Harry Winks is also set to join the Foxes from Tottenham Hotspur.

Their transfer wishlist includes Tom Cairney from Fulham and Joel Piroe, the Swansea striker. However, the likelihood of retaining Harvey Barnes appears slim. Hot on West Ham’s radar, Barnes is likely to follow the footsteps of James Maddison out of the club.

Notable Departures to Saudi Top Flight

The Saudi Pro League is experiencing an influx of high-profile players from England. Chelsea’s Édouard Mendy became the latest to trade the Premier League for the Saudi top flight, following in the footsteps of former teammates N’Golo Kanté and Kalidou Koulibaly.

While the Saudi league offers lucrative contracts, it’s not attracting everyone. Lionel Messi chose Inter Miami over a Saudi Arabian club, and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min echoed similar sentiments. “Money doesn’t matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league, is important,” he said.