From Anfield to Al-Ahli: Firmino’s Next Adventure

Roberto Firmino’s Journey From Liverpool to Al-Ahli

Former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is setting sail for new adventures, stepping into the world of Saudi Pro League football, as he agrees to terms with Al-Ahli. This shift illustrates a rising trend of well-established footballers embracing the allure of Saudi Arabia’s growing league.

A New Chapter in Firmino’s Career

The Brazilian superstar, who was procured by Liverpool for £29m in 2015, will soon be donning the jersey of Al-Ahli. While his medical is still pending, Firmino’s contract has been negotiated, set to run through until June 2026. Making the choice not to extend his Anfield tenure, he is now slated to join forces with Édouard Mendy, the former Chelsea goalkeeper, in his new squad.

As reported by The Guardian another Saudi club, Al-Ittihad, is nearing the completion of negotiations with Celtic’s Jota. The Portuguese winger displays a keen interest in becoming teammates with ex-Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema.

The Impact of Jota’s Departure

Should Jota make the move, it would leave a significant gap in Celtic’s line-up, posing a significant challenge for Brendan Rodgers on his return. After a successful season securing a domestic treble, Jota proved instrumental, netting 15 goals across all competitions.

Big Money Moves in the Saudi Pro League

Marcelo Brozovic of Internazionale is also reported to be on the brink of signing with Al-Nassr, scheduled for a medical examination on Friday to finalise the £19.7m transfer. The funds from Brozovic’s departure will assist Inter in pursuing Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi.

Although Barcelona expressed interest in Brozovic, they conceded to Al-Nassr’s hefty financial offer. A staggering €100m contract awaits the 30-year-old Croat, which includes his signing fee and salary until 2026. Barcelona president Joan Laporta was quoted saying, “Brozovic, [Martín] Zubimendi and [Joshua] Kimmich are too expensive – these deals are not happening due to the financial package required.”

A String of Transfers and Footballing Ventures

Brozovic will soon share a pitch with none other than Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Moreover, the club is also purportedly keen on signing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea.

Chelsea have already seen the transfer of Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly to Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal respectively and witnessed N’Golo Kanté’s move to Al-Ittihad. Kanté also revealed his acquisition of Belgian third division side Royal Excelsior Virton, set to take effect from 1 July.

Fowler’s New Assignment

Meanwhile, ex-Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler steps into a new role as the coach of Saudi Arabian second-division team Al-Qadsiah. Following relegation from the Pro League in 2020-2021, Al-Qadsiah is looking forward to a fresh start under Fowler’s management.

The journey of Roberto Firmino, along with the myriad of transfers across European and Saudi teams, showcases the ever-evolving landscape of global football. As clubs continue to make strategic moves, the narrative of football remains as captivating as ever.