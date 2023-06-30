Arsenal Prodigy on West Ham’s Radar for £8m Transfer

West Ham Set Sights on Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares in £8m Deal

David Moyes, West Ham’s seasoned manager, is on the hunt for fresh competition in the left-back position. According to iNEWS, Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares, a prodigious talent on Portugal’s U21 team, is firmly in his sights.

New Home for Tavares?

The Hammers have been in negotiations with Arsenal for the record-breaking transfer of Declan Rice, but whispers from the negotiation table suggest that this may not be the end of business between the two clubs. Eager to build a war chest for incoming talent, Arsenal appears ready to part ways with Tavares, who recently concluded a stint in France with Marseille.

The French team was keen to secure Tavares on a permanent basis, but no such clause was in place from his loan agreement. Back at his parent club, the Portuguese left-back could be poised for a move that suits his desire to stay in the English league.

Tavares’ Performance

Tavares had a fruitful season at Marseille, netting six goals and emerging as a potent attacking force. Igor Tudor, Marseille’s head coach, once said Tavares was “good enough to play for Barcelona”. However, reports have suggested some issues with his work ethic in training.

The 21-year-old’s current stint in the Euros with Portugal’s U21 team should give West Ham the perfect chance to assess him against England’s top talents. Tavares has participated in all three group games and holds a favourable reputation within the national team framework.

Battle for Tavares

Though West Ham appear to be the most interested suitor, Tavares is not short of options. Other Premier League clubs and Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray have also reportedly shown interest. With an £8m price tag being bandied around, the player with two years left on his Arsenal contract is undeniably in demand.

Strengthening the Hammers

The East London club’s need for a fresh left-back is evident as they look to challenge Aaron Cresswell. Cresswell, having played 38 games in the last season, is in the final year of his contract, potentially leaving room for Tavares to make his mark on West Ham’s future.