West Ham Eye Belgian International as Key Midfield Addition

Amadou Onana: West Ham’s Midfield Solution to Reignite Glory

In the world of football, where transfer rumors and speculations run rampant, West Ham United fans find themselves at the edge of their seats once again. The name on everyone’s lips is Amadou Onana, a talented midfielder who could potentially fill the void in West Ham’s lineup. As the Hammers look to reinforce their squad, Onana’s proven skills and Premier League experience make him an enticing prospect. In this article, we delve into the possibility of Onana joining West Ham and how he could reignite the club’s quest for glory.

The Rise and Fall

In the transfer window of the past, West Ham had their sights set on Amadou Onana. However, negotiations hit a snag when personal terms couldn’t be agreed upon. Riley Finch from the West Ham Way YouTube Channel reminds us of the past:

“[Onana] was an unproven player in the Premier League, and David Moyes has a preference for primarily proven players.”

It seemed like the promising young midfielder slipped through their fingers as Everton swooped in with a £33.7 million offer.

Financial Turmoil and New Opportunities

Fast forward to the present, and Everton finds themselves in financial turmoil. This situation could work in West Ham’s favor if the Merseyside club decides to offload Onana.

“With Everton’s financial difficulties and the promise of European football, it should be an easy pitch to Onana and his agents”

The possibility of securing a player who has already proven himself in the Premier League becomes all the more enticing.

The Perfect Fit

Onana’s style of play makes him an excellent candidate to fill the midfield void at West Ham. With his physicality, power, and aerial prowess, he brings a dynamic presence reminiscent of Thomas Soucek’s early years. Finch states, “He’s big, he’s powerful, and he’s a lot better on the ball.” Onana’s ability to dominate in the air and pose a significant threat during set pieces is an aspect West Ham has been missing. His inclusion would undoubtedly strengthen the team’s attacking options.

Premier League Proven

One key advantage Onana has over other potential midfield signings is his Premier League experience. Despite Everton’s tumultuous season, Onana showcased his skills and consistently performed well.

“He didn’t put a foot wrong in the Premier League last season”

With a year of top-flight football under his belt, Onana has proven himself in one of the most demanding leagues in the world.

The Wages Dilemma

One concern that lingers is the issue of wages. West Ham fans might wonder if Onana burned his bridges with the club in the past. Finch raises the question:

“Are West Ham fans going to be happy with this signing, or will they think he snubbed us for the money?”

The Hammers’ previous hesitations were centered around Onana’s wage demands. However, given his impressive performances in the Premier League, it is expected that negotiations would be more favorable this time around.

Conclusion

As West Ham United fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming transfer window, the possibility of Amadou Onana donning the claret and blue excites their imagination. With his powerful playing style, Premier League experience, and ability to fill the midfield void, Onana could be the missing piece in West Ham’s pursuit of success. The financial turmoil at Everton offers a glimmer of hope, making the prospect of securing this talented midfielder even more enticing. With negotiations and fee agreements to be determined, West Ham fans eagerly await the next chapter in their club’s transfer saga.