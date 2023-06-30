Arsenal Eye PSG’s Kylian Mbappe for Potential Transfer

Kylian Mbappe: The Jewel in Arsenal’s Crown?

The Possible Move: A New Chapter?

The rumour mill is abuzz with potential transfers as Arsenal reportedly consider adding the prodigious talent of Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe to their ranks. The 24-year-old French forward’s prowess on the field and his growing reputation have made him a hot commodity in the football world. With his contract at the Parc des Princes set to run out next year, it’s no surprise that clubs are jostling to attract his attention.

Arsenal are said to be one of the interested parties. Recognising the forward’s staggering potential and game-changing abilities, the Gunners are contemplating putting together an offer for Mbappe’s representatives.

However, the deal is far from finalised. It is believed that Real Madrid is the most likely destination for the PSG superstar. PSG’s unwavering valuation of Mbappe has been a significant roadblock for interested parties. But, should the French outfit lower their demands, Los Blancos could swoop in with an offer.

Uncertainty Prevails: Arsenal’s Position

If Real Madrid’s pursuit of Mbappe doesn’t come to fruition, it could provide an opportunity for other clubs to step in. An agreement between Mbappe and Arsenal would be an exceptional achievement for Mikel Arteta and his team, marking one of the most exciting moves in their recent history.

Yet, the London-based club is aware that it would only be the second option for Mbappe. Their hopes rest on a possible failure of Real Madrid’s pursuit, allowing them to make their move.

Arsenal’s Transfer Targets: Looking Beyond Mbappe

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keeping their options open. According to reports by Football Transfers, Arsenal are also considering Aurelien Tchouameni as a potential addition to their squad. The French international is on Arsenal’s radar if their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton or the coveted Southampton youngster, Romeo Lavia, prove unsuccessful.

Despite his inconsistent performance last season with Real Madrid, Tchouameni is held in high regard by club president Florentino Perez, who views the young midfielder as a core component of the upcoming season’s strategy. Perez has reportedly asked manager Carlo Ancelotti to provide Tchouameni with more game time next season, presumably in a double-pivot role.

The Spanish giant’s valuation of Tchouameni matches the €100 million they paid AS Monaco last summer. Perez envisages him as the next Casemiro, setting the bar high for any potential suitors.

Conclusion: The Waiting Game

Whether it’s Kylian Mbappe or Aurelien Tchouameni, Arsenal have made it clear that they’re eager to make significant changes to their squad. The club’s recent interest in these talented players indicates their ambition to not only compete but also to re-establish their position among football’s elite. The coming transfer window will be pivotal in determining how these ambitions unfold. One thing is for certain, the fans will be eagerly awaiting any updates.