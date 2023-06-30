Nicolas Jackson: Chelsea’s Stellar Acquisition from Villarreal

Nicolas Jackson, the Senegalese sensation who scooped up the La Liga player of the month award this past May, now dons Chelsea blue. The stellar forward, known for his exceptional performance in Villarreal’s last eight league games, where he scored an astonishing nine goals, has been signed by Chelsea on an eight-year contract.

A Stellar Season Propels Jackson to Chelsea

Jackson, at the age of 22, has demonstrated his prowess with 13 goals in 38 appearances for the La Liga side in the previous season. His crucial nine goals in the final eight league games were nothing short of impressive, sealing the deal for Chelsea. His arrival follows the Blues’ first summer signing, Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, which came at a tidy sum of £52m.

“He is a young player with big potential,” chimed co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley. They further expressed their enthusiasm, saying, “We believe he is ready for this next step in his career and look forward to him working with our new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, and his Chelsea team-mates.”

Although the financial details remain undisclosed, it’s rumoured that Chelsea will shell out around £32m for Jackson’s talent.

Chelsea’s Squad: Pochettino’s New Canvas

Mauricio Pochettino, the new head coach, is meticulously reshaping Chelsea’s squad with a series of high-profile departures in the past week and more anticipated changes ahead.

High-profile moves include Germany forward Kai Havertz to Arsenal in a £65m deal, while Manchester City welcomed Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic for an initial £25m. The Chelsea exodus continued with Jackson’s compatriots Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly moving to Saudi clubs, and N’Golo Kante agreeing to play for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad. Winger Hakim Ziyech might also be joining the Saudi Pro League, with English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek securing a transfer to AC Milan.

Nicolas Jackson: A Bournemouth Deal Gone Sour to Chelsea Triumph

Earlier this year, Bournemouth had agreed to a £20.3m deal for Jackson in January, when he had three goals in 24 games in all competitions to his name. Unfortunately, the move went pear-shaped after his medical. However, Jackson rebounded in grand style, returning for Villarreal in March and earning the La Liga player of the month award for May, thus helping his team finish fifth and qualify for the Europa League.

Nicolas Jackson is not only a remarkable player domestically but has also proven his mettle internationally. Earlier in the season, he represented Senegal at the World Cup, making his debut against the Netherlands. Jackson added two more feathers to his cap in June, assisting in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw against Benin and a 4-2 friendly win over Brazil in Lisbon, Portugal.