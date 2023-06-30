Everton’s Double-Striker Ambition Under Dyche’s Guidance

Top Priority: Amplifying Attacking Strength

In the aftermath of a tense battle with relegation, Everton’s focus is squarely on the reinforcement of their attacking arsenal, sources close to the club have reported. Led by Sean Dyche, the Toffees are on a mission to strengthen their frontline and are believed to be targeting not one, but two strikers in the summer window.

Dyche’s Desperation to Improve

As Football Insider have revealed, the acquisition of forwards is a “top priority” for the seasoned manager, Dyche. Having barely escaped the relegation claws in the 2022-23 campaign, Dyche is eager to bolster the potency of his side. After a paltry season total of 36 points, Dyche’s intent is clearly fuelled by his desire to steer Everton clear from such nerve-racking perils in the future.

The Dwindling Score Sheet

Interestingly, the top scoring spots were claimed by wingers Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray, contributing seven and six goals respectively. In stark contrast, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin experienced a challenging season punctuated by injuries, resulting in a humble tally of two goals from 18 appearances across all competitions.

Neal Maupay’s Disappointing Stint

The decision of former manager Frank Lampard to rope in Neal Maupay from Brighton for a reported £12million in the summer of 2022, didn’t pay the desired dividends either. The French forward struggled to find form in his Everton jersey, netting a meagre single goal from 29 appearances. As a result, it’s speculated that Everton are not averse to offloading Maupay this summer, with several suitors from France and Italy showing interest.

The Fiscal Tightrope: A Key Determinant

One of the key factors dictating Everton’s transfer business this summer could be their ongoing financial turbulence. The Merseysiders are without any spare funds for this transfer window, implying a probable shift to a sell-to-buy policy.

Gaping Vacancies Yet to be Filled

Adding to the club’s woes, the end of contracts for Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Asmir Begovic and Andros Townsend has left Dyche with a significantly thinner squad. Additionally, the departure of Conor Coady following the termination of his loan spell only exacerbates the need for reinforcement.

Despite these departures, Everton are yet to announce any summer signings, amplifying the pressure on their quest for new talent. As the Toffees look to navigate this challenging period, Dyche’s bold double-striker strategy may well be the audacious move Everton need to regain their footing in the forthcoming season.