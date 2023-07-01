Goalkeeper Likely to Part Ways with Manchester City

Zack Steffen Poised for Exit from Manchester City Amid Leicester City Interest

Steffen’s Availability

Zack Steffen, the US international who boasts 29 caps, might be bidding farewell to Manchester City, based on insider information reported by ESPN. The 28-year-old goalkeeper, who spent the previous campaign playing for Middlesbrough, narrowly missed promotion to the Premier League. Now, Manchester City have declared their willingness to part ways with him during this transfer period.

The Details of the Deal

However, the Cityzens won’t be waving goodbye to Steffen without a price. The goalkeeper is contractually tied to the Etihad until 2025, and Manchester City are reportedly requesting a fee for sanctioning his departure.

Leicester City’s Interest

Leicester City, fresh from the Championship, are keen to welcome the seasoned goalkeeper into their fold. While no formal offer has been tabled yet, insiders confirm the club’s active interest in Steffen. This could potentially reunite him with Enzo Maresca, the ex-Man City assistant, and current Leicester City manager.

Steffen’s Stint at the Etihad

During his tenure at the Etihad, Steffen made 21 first-team appearances across two seasons, resulting in Premier League winners’ medals for 2021 and 2022. His loan move to Middlesbrough last season came about when Man City’s gaffer, Pep Guardiola, opted for Stefan Ortega as the backup to Ederson.

Other Potential Departures

Steffen’s potential exit isn’t the only change at City this summer. The future of several key players, including Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, and Aymeric Laporte, are in doubt.

Gundogan has already made his move to Barcelona on a free transfer. Silva has attracted interest from football giants Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, as well as clubs from Saudi Arabia, whereas Mahrez is also sought after by Saudi Pro League teams.

Laporte, after finding himself on the sidelines last season, is rumoured to be angling for a move to Spain. As the transfer window unfolds, Zack Steffen’s future and those of his teammates will certainly be worth keeping an eye on.