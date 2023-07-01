Champions Celtic Welcome New Winger

Marco Tilio: A Star Rising from Down Under to Celtic

A New Chapter for the Aussie Sensation

21-year-old Australian sensation Marco Tilio has officially made the colossal leap from Melbourne City to Celtic, putting pen to paper on an impressive five-year deal with the Scottish heavyweights. With a penchant for finding the back of the net, young Tilio is chomping at the bit to showcase his flair in Europe reveal BBC Sport.

Having scored 13 goals in 36 appearances last season, helping Melbourne City clinch the A-League title, Tilio’s excitement is palpable. He stated on Celtic’s website, “I’m ecstatic” to have fulfilled his dream of playing in Europe and “super-excited” to be a part of a club of Celtic’s stature.

Aussie Connection at Celtic: A Deciding Factor

Tilio’s signing comes hot on the heels of the news of midfielder Aaron Mooy hanging up his boots. Interestingly, the 32-year-old Mooy and former Celtic gem Tom Rogic played influential roles in swaying Tilio’s decision to don the green and white.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for myself and, having seen Aussies go over there and do well at such a prestigious club, it’s a massive opportunity for myself that I couldn’t deny,” Tilio gushed. He added, “And being around those guys, Aaron Mooy and Tommy Rogic, in the national team camp over recent years, obviously helped make my decision easier.”

A Long-Cherished European Dream

Tilio’s journey began at his hometown club Sydney, before gracing the pitch for Melbourne City in 2020. He candidly shared that making the move to Europe had always been a prominent fixture in his plans.

“It was my plan to go over and do well and hopefully proceed to go on to different and bigger and better things – and now I think is the time for me to come over to Europe and really challenge myself,” he remarked enthusiastically. Tilio is eager to employ his adeptness at taking on players and contributing to goals to bolster Celtic’s pursuit of glory.

An Eye on European Trophies

Relishing the prospect of partaking in the Champions League, Tilio opined, “I think it’s a massive opportunity to be a part of a team that plays in the Champions League and have a winning mentality in bringing trophies.”

With his arrival at Celtic, Marco Tilio is all set to unleash his audacious talents on the European stage and further the legacy of Aussie players making their mark at the iconic club.