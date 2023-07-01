Arsenal Midfielder On The Outs Due To Rice Capture?

Granit Xhaka’s Arsenal Future Tied to Declan Rice’s Arrival

Arsenal’s Transfer Strategy

Arsenal’s transfer activities this summer have attracted significant attention. As reported by The Mirror, the club’s current focus lies with West Ham captain Declan Rice, who should arrive at the Emirates for a staggering £105 million fee. In the midst of this blockbuster deal, another subplot is gaining momentum – the impending departure of Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka: On The Verge of a Departure?

Bayer Leverkusen has set its sights on 30-year-old Granit Xhaka. The Bundesliga outfit have assembled a prospective deal for the Swiss international, contingent on Arsenal’s nod of approval. Xhaka’s departure is unlikely to happen before Arsenal concludes the anticipated signing of Rice.

The Price Point

The question of Xhaka’s valuation has surfaced in discussions. The Bundesliga club is eager to secure a ‘bargain’ deal. However, Arsenal sees the value proposition differently. Leverkusen’s willingness to offer Xhaka a four-year contract suggests they view him as a long-term investment, prompting the Gunners to hold firm for a price closer to the £20 million mark.

The Xhaka-Rice Dynamic

The potential arrival of Rice casts a long shadow over Xhaka’s Arsenal future. Arsenal’s interest in the West Ham skipper is no secret, and the successful acquisition of the England international would inevitably reshape the midfield dynamic at the Emirates. Rice’s addition could displace Xhaka, opening up the path for his exit to Leverkusen.

The Parting Notes

Xhaka’s departure seems even more likely given his actions at the conclusion of Arsenal’s last season, where he appeared to bid his goodbyes. Yet, it’s worth noting that Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s gaffer, is a huge admirer of the Swiss captain’s abilities. His sentiments, however, may not alter the course of Xhaka’s future.

In Conclusion

In the bustling summer transfer window, Xhaka’s future at Arsenal seems intertwined with Declan Rice’s arrival. The next few weeks could see the Swiss international trade his red Arsenal jersey for Bayer Leverkusen’s black and red, while Declan Rice may well be donning the iconic red and white of Arsenal. The stakes are high, the plot thickens, and the fans wait in anticipation for the final outcome.