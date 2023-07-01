Luton Town Ace Seals New Long-Term Deal

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu Pledges Allegiance to Luton Town with a Long-Term Deal

Stepping Into the Premier League with Style

In an exhilarating update for Luton Town enthusiasts, the indomitable Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has come to an agreement on a new contract with the club as per Football Insider. Following a thrilling promotion to the Premier League, Luton Town have wasted no time in rewarding Mpanzu with a refreshed deal to cement his place as a Hatter through and through.

This 29-year-old midfield maestro is anticipated to affix his signature on the contract next week.

A Hatter, Now and Forever

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has an astounding 368 appearances under his belt for Luton, and his unwavering commitment has led the club to retain his services at Kenilworth Road for their first top-tier season since the 1991-92 campaign. His sheer versatility is unparalleled – operating predominantly as a midfield anchorman, Mpanzu exhibits adeptness in playing higher up the pitch and embracing the flanks.

The London-born wizard joined the Hatters from West Ham in November 2013. It was initially a loan, but Luton, fully appreciating his talent, made the switch permanent the following January.

A Journey from Fifth Tier to Top Flight

With Luton, Mpanzu has accomplished a meteoric rise, advancing from the fifth tier of English football to the dizzying heights of the Premier League.

On the international front, Mpanzu’s brilliance earned him a call-up in May 2021 when he was selected for DR Congo. He’s notched up two appearances for his national side thus far.

First Taste of the Premier League

Football Insider reports that Mpanzu is set to experience his first taste of top-flight football with Luton, as the newly-promoted side sets sail to clash with Brighton in a much-anticipated fixture in August.

This is a thrilling chapter for Mpanzu and Luton Town, and fans will surely be on the edge of their seats as they watch this exceptional talent grace the Premier League.