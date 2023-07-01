PSG’s New Era: Enrique at Helm, Silva in View

PSG Eyeing Manchester City’s Gem

Managerial Revamp and a Big Signing?

The air in Paris seems to be tingling with anticipation, as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) looks set to bring about a major shakeup. Sources reveal that Luis Enrique is poised to grab the managerial reins at PSG. And it doesn’t stop there! The whispers are that the former Spain boss is eager to acquire Manchester City’s midfield maestro, Bernardo Silva.

The Silva Lining

Silva, known for his finesse and creativity, has been on PSG’s radar for a while. “During Enrique’s negotiations with the club, PSG’s long-standing interest in Silva was discussed and sources have confirmed… the Spaniard has given the green light to a bid being launched for the City midfielder,” reports 90MIN.

It’s believed that Silva has a rapport with PSG advisor Luis Campos from their shared tenure in Monaco. Apparently, Silva has expressed his desire to bid adieu to Manchester City this summer.

One must wonder, why now? Well, the graceful midfielder was awaiting confirmation of a managerial change at PSG. With Enrique set to take charge, Silva’s transition to the French giants is likely to accelerate.

A Worthy Heir to Messi?

What makes Silva even more tantalising for PSG is that they regard him as an ideal successor to Lionel Messi. Campos has allegedly been in discussions with Silva’s representatives. The Portuguese magician boasts 101 Ligue 1 caps and was an instrumental cog in the Monaco team that gloriously dethroned PSG in 2016/17.

The Saudi Arabian Wildcard

There’s a twist though. Silva has an eye-watering £80m-a-year offer from Saudi Arabia on his table. However, sources confirm Silva is not keen on leaving European football just yet.

Manchester City, while not obstructing Silva’s departure, expect fair remuneration for the talented midfielder whose contract lingers for another two years.

As this tale unfolds, all eyes are set on PSG, Silva, and Manchester City. Will the city of love welcome a new maestro? Only time will tell.