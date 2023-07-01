Chelsea’s Deal Dashed by Failed Medical

Hakim Ziyech’s Big Move Disrupted

A Hopeful Transfer Crumbles

Moroccan marvel Hakim Ziyech was just about to pack his bags for an exciting journey from Chelsea to Al-Nassr. The buzz was all about his £8 million move that seemed almost sealed. The tantalising prospect of Ziyech sharing the pitch with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo was just within reach. However, as Daily Mail reports, a dark cloud has appeared in the form of a knee issue uncovered during Ziyech’s medical.

“The nature of the issue makes the possibility of the deal being resurrected remote” and consequently, Ziyech’s future with Chelsea hangs in a delicate balance.

Chelsea’s Dilemma with Ziyech

Ziyech, who was roped in by Chelsea for a nifty £33 million from Ajax in 2020, hasn’t exactly had a fairytale run with the Blues. The nimble winger has found himself surplus to requirements, and Chelsea seems eager to bid him adieu.

This isn’t the first time Ziyech’s exit has hit a roadblock. Earlier, a loan move to PSG was scuttled. The French giants were left red-faced, and Chelsea’s handling of negotiations was heavily criticised. “Chelsea failed to complete the paperwork on his potential move to PSG before the deadline. That left the French champions furious,” states the Daily Mail.

What Lies Ahead for Ziyech

With two years still remaining on his contract and Chelsea actively looking for takers, the 30-year-old’s future remains uncertain. Chelsea’s recent signings like Noni Madueke and Christopher Nkunku are indicative of the direction the club is taking, seemingly without Ziyech in the frame.

Al-Nassr Moves On

Al-Nassr hasn’t wasted any time moping. They’ve promptly secured a deal with Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic who decided to join the Pro League’s runners-up over Barcelona.

Hakim Ziyech will now have to pivot and explore new horizons as Chelsea and Al-Nassr both look set to move forward without him.