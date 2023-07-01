Hammers Plan to Invest Big in Talent

Harvey Barnes: West Ham’s Golden Target

The Hammers Eye Leicester City’s Star Player

West Ham is making strides in the transfer market and setting sights high with Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes at the zenith of their wish list. The Hammers’ arsenal is expected to receive a boost with a hefty £105 million, once the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal materialises.

“Ready to Step Up”

Declan Rice, who is due to undergo a medical with Arsenal, will be leaving behind some big boots to fill. But, West Ham seems ready for it. “West Ham are ready to step up their interest in Harvey Barnes once Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal is confirmed,” Reveal TalkSport.

An Eye for Midfield Talent

It’s not just Barnes the Hammers are eyeing; Joao Palhinha, Denis Zakaria, Amadou Onana, and James Ward-Prowse are also reportedly in West Ham’s sights to solidify the midfield.

Leicester City’s Jewel

Harvey Barnes, the dazzling winger, is undoubtedly one of Leicester City’s crown jewels. With 187 appearances and 45 goals since 2018, he’s a player any club would covet. Following their relegation, Leicester City could possibly be looking to cash in on this asset, especially as new boss Enzo Marseca revamps the team for the forthcoming season.

A Hot Commodity

Notably, the Hammers are not alone in their admiration of Barnes. Newcastle and Aston Villa have also cast admiring glances his way. However, West Ham is poised to go on the offensive to secure the services of this 25-year-old prodigy.

This transfer buzz highlights how West Ham is eagerly looking to reinvest the Declan Rice money to usher in a new era, with Harvey Barnes as a potential game-changer.