Manchester United Target Primeira Liga’s Top Scorer

Manchester United Eyes Iranian Striker Taremi

The Search for a Goal-Scorer

It seems Manchester United’s quest to reinforce their frontline may take a surprising turn. As reported by Jornal de Notícias, Mehdi Taremi, a prolific goal-scorer in Portugal, has piqued the interest of the Red Devils. United manager Erik ten Hag appears to have a particular appreciation for the Iranian striker’s skills.

Taremi: A Striking Talent

Taremi, the leading goal scorer of the last Primeira Liga season with a tally of 22, is known for his clinical finishes. The potency he has shown in front of the goal while playing for F.C. Porto has caught the attention of Old Trafford’s strategists. As Taremi steps into the final year of his contract with Porto, there’s mounting speculation about his future.

A Financial Balancing Act

However, procuring Taremi’s services won’t come cheap. F.C. Porto’s stance remains firm: they’re willing to part with their prized forward only for offers exceeding €20 million. For Manchester United, the potential investment could pay off in spades if Taremi carries his goal-scoring prowess into the Premier League.

Manchester United’s Striking Dilemma

United’s hunt for a reliable goal-scorer has been a long-standing narrative, as they seek to boost their attacking options. Taremi, with his consistent performance in Portugal, could be the solution that Ten Hag and his team are looking for. His arrival would not only bolster United’s frontline but also provide a different tactical dimension to their attack.

In Conclusion

With a track record of 22 goals in the last season and the admiration of Erik Ten Hag, Taremi is emerging as a promising candidate for United’s striking role. As the summer transfer window unfolds, all eyes are on Manchester United and their potential move for this high-performing Iranian international.