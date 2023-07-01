Newcastle Deal for Serie A Star Hits Brief Delay

Tonali’s Arrival at Newcastle United: A Game Changer in the Making

Tonali’s Anticipated Arrival

Newcastle United fans eagerly await the arrival of Sandro Tonali, the Italian maestro from AC Milan. The Toon Army are buzzing as Eddie Howe’s Magpies are on the verge of inking a deal with the Serie A luminary. Whilst Tonali was expected to make landfall on Monday, a minor hiccup will likely witness him setting foot on Geordie soil come Wednesday.

Tonali is bound to adorn the famous black and white stripes at St James’ Park. A photograph session awaits him, and he might also sport the club’s latest, eye-catching green away kit.

The Deal: An Astute Move?

Exact figures remain shrouded in mystery, but whispers across the pond hint that Newcastle might be shelling out close to a staggering €80m, including add-ons, for the Italian’s services. Inside Futbol reports that Tonali’s signing is deemed as a coup for Newcastle United.

“It is unclear exactly how much the Magpies will pay to sign Tonali, with claims from Italy that when add-ons are included the total fee should touch the €80m mark.”

A Stellar Addition

Newcastle United’s securing of Tonali, a footballer whose skills were nurtured in the heartlands of Inter and AC Milan, bodes well for the Magpies as they prepare to embark on a thrilling Champions League campaign. Tomali, with his Italian finesse, will undoubtedly be an invaluable asset.

The Final Touchdown

Tonali’s arrival in Newcastle on Wednesday is expected to mark the completion of the deal. While posing in a new Newcastle shirt at St James’ Park for photos, he will also iron out any remaining technicalities.

“Tonali will be expected to pose in a new Newcastle shirt and at St James’ Park for photos, while completing any remaining technicalities.”

A new chapter in the illustrious history of Newcastle United beckons with Tonali’s impending arrival.