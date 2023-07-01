Declan Rice: A Hammer No More?

Arsenal Beckons for West Ham’s Captain

Declan Rice, West Ham’s homegrown talent, is edging ever closer to a blockbuster move to Arsenal. The Hammers appear to have resigned themselves to losing their captain as the option to purchase Rice’s iconic number 41 shirt vanished from the club’s official store.

A Done Deal?

While West Ham and Arsenal are yet to finalise the finer details regarding payment terms, the removal of the shirt has sent shockwaves across the fanbase. The Hammers are pushing for the full fee to be paid sooner than what Arsenal have proposed. Despite this hiccup, whispers around the terraces suggest that the clubs are close to reaching an accord with an announcement expected as early as Monday. “This latest move by West Ham suggests the deal will not fall through,” says West Ham Zone, who are reporting on the matter.

Manuel Lanzini, whose contract expired recently, has also seen his shirt removed from the store. This only fuels the speculation that the East London club views Rice’s departure as imminent.

The Heart Says Goodbye

It’s a bittersweet parting for the Hammers faithful. While there was hope the deal might falter, this recent development suggests the transfer is all but confirmed. “You never know in football until an official club confirmation arrives,” mentions a source, “however, this latest move is as good as a confirmation.”

Importantly, Rice’s contract hasn’t expired, indicating that the removal of his shirt was an intentional act. “It would be a strange thing to intentionally do if the deal was not complete,” asserts an insider.

A Parting Gift

While emotions run high, Rice leaves an indelible mark at West Ham, having led the team to a European title. Moreover, the estimated £100 million fee could prove pivotal in reinvesting in new talent.

For Declan Rice, no matter where his career takes him, West Ham will forever be home.