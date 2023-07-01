Gerrard and Al Ettifaq Revive Manager Talks

Renewed Hope in the Desert

The whispers about Steven Gerrard once again courting Saudi Arabia are getting louder. The fabled Liverpool maestro, who made the green fields of Anfield his playground, could be off to ply his managerial skills with Al Ettifaq. Gerrard, whose illustrious career on the pitch is rivalled by few, has breathed life into talks that seemed to have withered away.

As reported by Football Insider, Gerrard, the former Rangers and Aston Villa chief, had flown out to engage in conversations with the Saudi Pro League side after his departure from Villa in October last year. However, much to the chagrin of many, these negotiations seemed to have hit a brick wall. Gerrard stated on talkSPORT: “I have been analysing that [offer] for the last few days but where we stand right now, I won’t be taking that offer.”

Is The Desert Calling Gerrard?

But never say never in football. Gerrard and Al Ettifaq kept the channels open, and now the sands could be shifting. This move could turn out to be another feather in the cap for the Saudi Pro League, which is keen on augmenting its stature by enticing global icons to its shores. With titans like Cristiano Ronaldo, N’Golo Kante, and Karim Benzema already dazzling the league, Gerrard would be in stellar company.

Al Ettifaq’s Summer Aspirations

Meanwhile, Al Ettifaq, who have been rather quiet in the transfer window, would view Gerrard as a prize catch. The two-time league champions, who finished a modest seventh in the 2022-23 season, could use a sprinkle of Gerrard’s magic to ascend the echelons of Saudi football.

A Redemption Tale?

Let’s not forget that Gerrard’s exit from Villa wasn’t rosy. He left the club languishing, with only two victories in 12 Premier League outings. Now, with Al Ettifaq possibly in his sights, this could be the moment where Gerrard reinvents himself and sets the Saudi sands ablaze with his managerial acumen.