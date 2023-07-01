Ratcliffe Encounters Unexpected Charm in Glazers

Ratcliffe’s Surprising Encounter with Manchester United’s Stewards

A Glimpse into the Negotiations

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the British billionaire and the founder of INEOS, didn’t hesitate to express his favourable impression of the Glazer family – a sentiment echoed in his colourful choice of the word ‘charming’.

As a lifelong United enthusiast, despite possessing a season ticket at Chelsea, Sir Jim had the opportunity to engage with the progeny of the late Malcolm Glazer in a series of takeover discussions earlier this year.

Excerpts from a forthcoming book shedding light on the life and business ventures of the Greater Manchester-born magnate, reveal Ratcliffe’s personal encounters and experiences. Included among these are documented correspondences with legendary figures of United’s past, including Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham and Eric Cantona.

A Candid Assessment

In a sneak peek of the publication provided by The Times, Ratcliffe articulates his experience of the meeting: “We went to see them and they were charming. They [Avram, Joel, Kevin, Bryan, Darcie and Edward, children of the late Malcolm Glazer] are all very nice, despite the press they get. Really hospitable. But the club is owned equally by siblings and you can’t talk to that many siblings, really.”

An Unexpected Birthday Gesture

Further, Ratcliffe elaborates on his surprising 70th birthday celebration, acknowledging his astonishment at receiving congratulatory messages from Sir Alex, Beckham, and Cantona – the latter evoking particular astonishment.

Looking Beyond Manchester United

Sir Jim also sheds light on his football ventures outside of Manchester. He mentions considering the acquisition of Barcelona at one point, after his successful takeovers of FC Lausanne-Sport in 2017 and Nice in 2019.

Latest on the Takeover Talks

According to recent updates on the takeover saga, Sheikh Jassim appears to be leading the charge for gaining the reigns at Old Trafford. However, there seems to be apprehension surrounding the Glazer family’s willingness to yield absolute control of United, casting a shadow over the club’s future.

Discussions regarding the potential sale of the club initiated back in November. The American family, despite assuring that they were merely exploring further investment opportunities, has left fans anxious about the direction of the club’s transfer plans under Erik ten Hag. However, it appears there might be a silver lining with the potential signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea for an estimated £60million.