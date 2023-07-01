From Borussia to Inter: Thuram Embarks on New Journey

Inter Milan Welcome Marcus Thuram to their Ranks

The French International Secures a Five-Year Deal

The football world is aflutter with news of Marcus Thuram joining the ranks of Inter Milan, as reported by NDTV Sports. Thuram, a prodigious talent at just 25 years old and son of World Cup 1998 victor Lilian Thuram, is stepping into the limelight with a deal that speaks volumes about his rising star. This five-year contract with last season’s Champions League finalists will reportedly earn Thuram 6.5 million euros per season.

Rising from Borussia Moenchengladbach to Inter Milan

After a prosperous period with Borussia Moenchengladbach, where Thuram found the back of the net on 13 occasions in his most successful season yet, his contract drew to a close. Becoming a free agent at the end of the campaign paved the way for Inter Milan to swoop in and secure his talents.

“The forward, born in 1997, is joining the Nerazzurri after four impactful seasons with Borussia Moenchengladbach,” read an official statement on the club’s website, cementing the move.

Thuram Steps Into the Striker Role

Thuram will now be harnessing his skills on the pitch alongside Lautaro Martinez. It’s a career move driven by allegiance to his home country, and sees him step into the void left by veteran Edin Dzeko, who signed for Fenerbahce last week.

The Legacy of Lilian Thuram

Marcus Thuram, born in Parma where his father Lilian became a legend with five triumphant seasons, steps into a legacy coloured by UEFA Cup and Italian Cup victories. Lilian Thuram’s time in Parma saw him sharing the pitch with Italian icons Gianluigi Buffon and Fabio Cannavaro, who eventually overcame Thuram senior in the 2006 World Cup final.

Despite Lilian Thuram’s aspirations for his son to take up fencing or judo, Marcus Thuram forged his own path in the world of football.

The Path Ahead

Inter Milan’s newest addition may yet find himself competing with Romelu Lukaku for a starting position. As the week draws to a close, Lukaku is still in discussions to extend his stay in Milan following the end of his loan from Chelsea.

This shift in Inter Milan’s striking force and the addition of Marcus Thuram make the upcoming season an intriguing one to watch. Fans and critics alike will be keen to see how the French international makes his mark on the Italian stage.