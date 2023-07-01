Nicolas Jackson: Chelsea’s New £32m Powerhouse Set to Rock Premier League

Nicolas Jackson’s Grand Entrance: Chelsea’s New £32m Prodigy

Taking on the Premier League: A Nod to Pochettino’s Potential

Chelsea’s recently-acquired gem, Nicolas Jackson, shed light on some timely advice he received from his Senegalese compatriot Sadio Mane regarding his impending tenure under boss Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge. The relationship between Mane and Pochettino dates back to their shared history at Southampton, which seemingly set the stage for Jackson’s move to the Blues as reported in the Daily Mail.

Jackson’s £32 million transfer from Villarreal marks Chelsea’s second addition this summer, following the £53 million investment in RB Leipzig’s star, Christopher Nkunku. The 22-year-old Jackson, who finished the 2022/23 season with a ruthless nine goals from just eight matches, now steps into the bustling football atmosphere that is the Premier League, fuelled by his compatriot’s favourable endorsement of the Argentine manager.

A Senegalese Connection: Mane’s Role in Jackson’s Chelsea Move

Talking to Chelsea’s official website, Jackson opened up about his conversation with Mane, stating, “‘I spoke to Sadio Mane about him [Pochettino] and he spoke very highly of him, he said amazing things about him. Sadio told me the manager is going to help me a lot to improve and do well if I listen to what he has to tell me, so that is exactly what I’m going to do.'”

Pochettino, the man in charge at Stamford Bridge, is widely recognised for his track record of nurturing young talents and establishing cohesive teams. Jackson’s conversation with Mane evidently provided him with a clear understanding of what he could anticipate from Pochettino’s managerial style.

A Glittering New Asset: Jackson’s Impressive Form

Jackson’s recent form is nothing short of phenomenal. The 2022-23 season saw the forward boasting a brutal strike rate, having found the net nine times from just twelve shots on target. But Jackson’s repertoire extends far beyond goal scoring, earning him the moniker of the “Senegalese Neymar” due to his exceptional dribbling skills and adeptness in link-up play, all at a commanding 6ft 2in frame.

This burgeoning talent didn’t go unnoticed on the international scene either. Jackson’s performances secured him a place in Senegal’s Qatar World Cup squad, and he managed to earn his first cap in their opening match against the Netherlands. His scintillating form in May further led to him being honoured as La Liga’s Player of the Month.

A New Chapter Begins: Jackson’s Chelsea Adventure

Born in the Gambia, Jackson has committed to an eight-year spell with Chelsea, a club renowned for its history and fanbase in the Premier League. In speaking about his move to Chelsea, he remarked, “‘I am a guy that always wants more, but I always thank God for what he gave me. I’m always grateful and know how lucky I am to be able to do what I do, playing football for teams like this and in stadiums like this, but I always want to make the most of what I have been given, I always want to do better.”

He added, “‘I always give my best and give 100 per cent and always help the team because I want to achieve things as a person and as a group. I always want more achievements, so hopefully, if I work hard here those things will come and we will achieve things together at Chelsea, with the support of my team-mates and the fans.’”

Jackson’s ambition and drive are evident, and he seems to be a perfect fit for Chelsea’s pursuit of Premier League dominance. With the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino and the support of the Chelsea faithful, the stage is set for Nicolas Jackson to take the Premier League by storm.