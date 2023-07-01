Leicester City Bolsters Squad with Winks and Coady

Leicester City Welcomes Tottenham’s Harry Winks and Wolves’ Conor Coady

In a vital step forward for Leicester City, the Championship team has strengthened its ranks with the double signing of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Winks and Conor Coady from Wolverhampton Wanderers as reported by BBC Sport. Both England internationals are settling into their new club on three-year deals.

The Reshaping of the Foxes

Enzo Maresca, who took the reins as Leicester’s manager in June, demonstrates his ambition with these signings. Coady, 30, and Winks, 27, were acquired for undisclosed fees, although reports suggest Coady’s transfer cost was around £8.5m and Winks’ deal worth approximately £10m. This follows the transfer of Leicester’s midfield maestro, James Maddison, to Tottenham for a hefty £40m, three days prior.

Coady’s Experience Bolsters Leicester’s Defence

After eight successful years at Wolves, the former Wolves captain Conor Coady brings a wealth of experience to the Foxes’ defence. Coady, who amassed a total of 317 appearances for the Wanderers, will be a valuable asset in Leicester’s quest for Premier League promotion. Last season, he was on loan to Everton, playing a crucial role in their successful battle against relegation.

“Leicester is such an exciting place to be, I’m massively excited about joining so it wasn’t a hard decision,” Coady stated, reflecting his enthusiasm to start this new chapter in his career. Although he was part of England’s squad for both Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, he didn’t get the opportunity to showcase his skills on the field.

Winks Ready for a Fresh Challenge

Equally notable is the arrival of Tottenham’s homegrown talent, Harry Winks. The 27-year-old midfielder, who’s been with Spurs since the tender age of five, has featured in 203 competitions since his first-team debut in 2014. Last season saw him on a fruitful loan spell with Sampdoria in Italy. This comes after his game time at Tottenham gradually decreased over recent seasons, with his last appearance for England back in 2020.

“I’m looking forward to a new challenge and to challenge myself,” Winks stated on the Leicester site, “Coming to a club like Leicester is the perfect chance to do that.”

Winks’ experience of playing in the Champions League final defeat against Liverpool in 2019 will bring added maturity and resilience to the Leicester midfield.

Off to Belgium: Nathan Opoku’s Loan Move

Meanwhile, Leicester’s forward, Nathan Opoku, will spend another season in Belgium as the Foxes confirmed a season-long loan move to OH Leuven. The 21-year-old showcased his potential during his stint with OHL in the previous season, netting three goals in just seven league appearances.

Looking Ahead: The Championship Campaign

With their new signings, Leicester City has shown ambition to return to the Premier League. Their Championship journey commences at home against Coventry City on Sunday, 6 August. After facing the heartbreak of relegation from the top flight on the final day of last season, the Foxes are poised to claw their way back up, equipped with new talent and guided by a refreshed strategy.