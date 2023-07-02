Premier League Transfers: Insights from Fabrizio Romano

Bayern Eye Kane, Guler’s Multi-Club Interest and Chelsea’s Retention Game: Premier League Roundup

Kane’s Future: Set for a New Chapter or to Remain a Spurs Star?

Renowned football insider, Fabrizio Romano, dropped a bombshell recently: “Bayern for the very first time submitted a bid for Harry Kane – €70 million” However, it seems Tottenham Hotspur are standing firm, rebuffing the bid as it fell short of their evaluation of the English striker.

Romano further revealed, “The intention of Daniel Levy, Tottenham chairman, remains the same – no intention to sell the player.” This hardly comes as a surprise given Kane’s incredible contributions to Spurs over the years. Kane’s future will be a topic of much discussion this summer, but it’s clear Tottenham will fight to keep him.

However, this hasn’t deterred the German Titans. “Bayern had no intention to give up… they are prepared to attack the situation again,” insists Romano. Whether Bayern up the ante or Spurs hold their ground, one thing’s for sure, the Premier League transfer market is in for some serious heat.

Guler Attracting Barcelona’s Attention

Moving onto another exciting prospect, Arda Guler, who has piqued the interest of many clubs, most notably, FC Barcelona. Romano reveals, “Barça made a kind of verbal but concrete proposal to Arda Guler. They presented their project for the future, but they also presented a kind of bid to the player.”

The Catalan giants’ plan appears to be to secure Guler’s services now for the 2024 season to ward off any potential competition. Despite the interest from numerous clubs, the Spanish league, La Liga, is said to be the young player’s priority. Guler’s decision will be keenly awaited by fans and clubs alike.

Colwell’s Chelsea Conundrum

Premier League side Chelsea are also in the news, more specifically, centre back Levy Colwell, who had a stellar season on loan at Brighton. Despite interest from his loan side, “Chelsea offered Levy Colwell a new contract,” Romano states.

However, Colwell’s sights are set on more than just a salary hike. He desires guaranteed game time and wants to be an important player, not just a backup. Chelsea, known for their retention game, will have to negotiate tactfully to keep this promising talent on their side.

Jota Set for a Saudi Switch

Meanwhile, in a surprising turn, Celtic’s Jota is reportedly close to finalising a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadisiyah FC. Romano confirms, “The agreement with the player is done, and the two clubs are finalising the contracts.” This move will be quite a departure for Jota, swapping the rigours of Scottish football for the Saudi League.

Kubo: To Stay or Not to Stay?

Lastly, Take Kubo, the young Japanese sensation, has a big decision to make. A Saudi club has reportedly made a huge proposal, amounting to “around €50 million per season”. Kubo, however, is undecided about this life-changing move.

From Kane’s future to Guler’s big decision, Colwell’s ambitions, Jota’s possible switch, and Kubo’s quandary – this transfer season is set to be an exciting ride. Whether these players will remain in the Premier League or make big moves elsewhere, only time will tell. Buckle up, football fans, the summer transfer window is heating up.