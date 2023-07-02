Leicester Legend Eyes Return as Transfer Window Opens

Drinkwater’s Thirst for Football: A Candid Reflection

A Lion Ready to Roar Again

Danny Drinkwater, the enigmatic 33-year-old Englishman, with a Premier League title under his belt, speaks candidly about his life after leaving Chelsea and his yearning to get back on the pitch. His last outing was with Reading against West Brom on April 30, 2022, but since then, the astute midfielder has been biding his time.

He revealed in an interview with SportBible, “Towards the end of my time there, when I started picking up fitness, I thought, ‘I actually feel alright here. I’m starting to really help the team’.” However, he lamented, “I thought I’d done enough for a bigger club to come along and take a sniff. I thought someone might give me a shot to prove myself but it didn’t happen.”

Life Beyond the Pitch

For Drinkwater, being clubless for over 427 days could have been a source of distress, but surprisingly, the Leicester City legend discovered solace in diversions. The Manchester native renovated properties and got himself involved in the restaurant business with his establishment, Firefly. Most importantly, he cherished the time spent with his family, especially his children. He said with a smile, “I’ve absolutely loved being with my kids.”

An Unquenched Passion

But amidst these engagements, a void lingered – his love for football. The maestro who once dominated the centre of the park wearing the Leicester City and Chelsea jerseys, still has the fire within him. He passionately states, “I want to be excited about a project. I’m just waiting for something to excite me. I need that burning feeling again.”

Drinkwater, who has not been averse to trials and tribulations, including an arduous loan spell at Turkish side Kasimpasa, remains undeterred. He acknowledges his challenging tenure at Chelsea but is eager to once again prove his mettle.

A Nostalgic Return or An Exotic Adventure?

The seasoned campaigner has expressed a sentimental affection for Leicester City and the prospect of donning the blue shirt again. Additionally, the allure of joining former teammate N’Golo Kante in Saudi Arabia has not escaped his thoughts. His animated excitement is palpable as he exclaims, “I’m sat here, twiddling my thumbs. I’m just buzzing to get involved again.”

Drinkwater, having conveyed his journey and aspirations in a heartfelt dialogue with SportsBible, he remains an unwavering footballer, awaiting his next adventure. Whether that will be a nostalgic return to the King Power Stadium or an exotic escapade, remains to be seen.

Time will tell if the clubs quench this lion’s thirst.