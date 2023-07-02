De Gea to Team Up with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr?

David de Gea’s New Dawn: Al-Nassr Beckons?

De Gea, the Spanish goalkeeping sensation, seems to have reached a crossroads in his career. The Manchester United custodian’s contract is now up, and with it, the possibility of a new adventure is taking shape. For De Gea, who has spent an illustrious 12 years at Manchester United, is Al-Nassr the next stop?

The Saudi Attraction

With a surge in talent being attracted to Saudi Arabian football, it’s only natural that De Gea is caught in the vortex. The Kingdom has been pulling in global superstars and Al-Nassr seems keen on adding De Gea to their ranks. The substantial rumour making rounds is that Al-Nassr is lining up a tantalising offer for the 32-year-old shot-stopper.

“It is believed he could pocket £250,000-a-week if he agrees to take up a role between the sticks at Al-Nassr,” as per Daily Mail.

Ronaldo, the iconic Portuguese forward, made waves when he joined Al-Nassr last year. Although he couldn’t lead them to title glory, the Saudi Pro League has certainly been lit up by his presence. Al-Nassr finished second, a mere five points adrift of champions Al-Ittihad.

The Saudi club is also inching closer to signing Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, though their bid for Hakim Ziyech hit a snag after the Chelsea maestro’s failed medical due to a knee issue.

Reflecting on De Gea’s Manchester United Saga

The numbers speak for themselves. 545 appearances for the Red Devils, 190 clean sheets, and a trophy cabinet boasting the Premier League title, FA Cup, EFL Cup, Community Shield, and Europa League.

However, a series of performances ranging from the mesmerising to the calamitous, such as the memorable showing against Arsenal in 2017 and a recent string of errors against Brentford, have left fans mixed in their retrospection.

“United U-turned on a new contract for de Gea, although the goalkeeper could stay at Old Trafford if a compromise can be met about new deal terms.”

Will De Gea Head East?

As reported by Daily Mail, De Gea appears to be focused more on his personal life at the moment. However, the goalkeeping maestro’s potential move to Al-Nassr could well be the headline of the summer.

With Manchester United’s icon possibly heading to the Middle East, the world waits with bated breath. Could this be a new dawn for De Gea?