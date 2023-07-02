Newcastle Target Premier League Winger

Newcastle Eye Reiss Nelson to Revamp Attack

Newcastle have set their sights on signing an explosive addition to their attacking arsenal – enter Reiss Nelson. A forward with pedigree, the former Arsenal gem is on the Magpies’ radar as they look to reinforce their front-line.

A Premier League Prodigy for the Toon

It’s no secret that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe values Premier League experience in his players. And with Nelson, that’s exactly what he’d be getting. The 23-year-old English winger has spent a commendable six years at the Emirates Stadium, dazzling fans with his nimble footwork and attacking flair.

“Newcastle are after a versatile winger to come in ahead of the new season and it’s no secret that Eddie Howe puts a lot of credence in players who have Premier League experience,” reported Football Transfers.

Magpies Making a Move

Sources say that the Magpies have already initiated contact with Nelson’s representatives. This development is intriguing, as Arsenal have also reportedly offered a new contract to the attacker. With the player now a free agent, the competition for his signature might get fierce.

Arsenal’s Midfield Conundrum

While Newcastle’s focus is on Reiss Nelson, Arsenal’s attention appears divided. Midfielder Thomas Partey has expressed his desire to leave the Gunners, as reported by Football Transfers.

“The midfielder does not want to play second fiddle next season, we are told, and has requested that the Premier League side help him look for another club”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be reluctant but willing to let Partey go, should an adequate offer come in. This has put Arsenal in overdrive as they aim to expedite negotiations with Southampton for Romeo Lavia, a highly-rated teenage prospect.

A Midfield to Reconstruct

With a potential departure of Thomas Partey, Arsenal’s midfield would be in need of some reinforcements. Football Transfers mentioned that Arsenal is keen on bringing in Lavia, especially with competition from Chelsea and Liverpool. The void in the midfield is amplified with Granit Xhaka’s expected departure and Jorginho’s age considerations.

In conclusion, with Newcastle locked onto Reiss Nelson and Arsenal potentially seeing midfield exits, both clubs are about to experience significant changes as they prepare for the new season.