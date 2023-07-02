Gunners Weigh Options as Key Midfielder Eyes Departure

Partey’s Arsenal Adieu?

Thomas Partey eyes an exit; Arteta’s Arsenal seeks midfield prowess

In the throes of the transfer window, Arsenal’s Thomas Partey has thrown a curveball at manager Mikel Arteta. The talented midfielder has made it clear, as they say, “Enough is enough,” expressing his desire not to play second fiddle in the forthcoming season. “He wants to leave Arsenal,” we hear, and has urged the club to assist him in finding a new home reveal Football Transfers.

Arteta, though reluctant, has apparently accepted the notion of Partey’s departure, but not without a catch. The wily Spaniard has his sights set on an apt price tag. “Arteta has reluctantly agreed to move Partey on but only if the Spaniard is able to get a decent price in return,” sources say. Meanwhile, preliminary discussions with Saudi Arabian clubs and Juventus have commenced, yet no concrete offers have been tabled.

The Search for Midfield Mastery Intensifies

As the sands of the transfer hourglass slip away, Arsenal is expected to hasten negotiations with Southampton for the promising Romeo Lavia. The Gunners, it’s said, boast a solid rapport with Lavia’s agent and are aiming to secure a deal before rivals Chelsea get a whiff.

In the meantime, Arsenal isn’t shutting doors on Partey just yet. Another meeting is on the cards to mull over his future. “Once the air clears there, we are told that they will start to push hard to bring in Lavia,” who has also attracted attention from Chelsea and Liverpool.

As Arsenal fans await with bated breath, one can only speculate the outcomes for both Partey and the Gunners.