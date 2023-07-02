United Eye Serie A Star as Keeper Hunt Heats

Manchester United’s Goalkeeper Hunt: Inter Milan CEO Puts Andre Onana in the Spotlight

On the Hunt for a Keeper

As the clock ticks away, Manchester United are in dire straits to find their guardian between the sticks. The Red Devils have reportedly set their sights on Inter Milan’s No. 1, Andre Onana. With David de Gea’s contract expiring, Erik ten Hag seems determined to resolve the looming goalkeeping quandary.

Ten Hag, who is at the helm of Old Trafford, had his hands tied when he had to decline Tom Heaton’s transfer to Luton. The predicament intensifies as Dean Henderson, the second-choice goalkeeper, nurses a significant thigh injury. Ten Hag’s keen eye is locked onto his former charge, Andre Onana, whom he moulded at Ajax.

Inter Milan Awaits Manchester United’s Move

A whisper in the wind turned into an echoing statement as Inter Milan’s CEO, Beppe Marotta, spilled the beans on Manchester United’s pursuit of Onana. Marotta, during the Gran Gala in the serene coastal town of Rimini, discussed Manchester United’s ‘particular interest’ in the Cameroonian shot-stopper as per Daily Mail.

“Manchester United expressed a particular interest, but that needs to blossom into making a proposal over the next few days,” Marotta quoted. “Once that happens, both Inter and the player will make a careful evaluation.“

The Inter chief confirmed that the club’s director, Piero Ausilio, is ‘working on a deal’, but an official bid from Manchester United is yet to materialize.

Onana’s Journey and What He Offers

Onana, who switched to Inter Milan from Ajax as a free agent, effortlessly took the mantle from Samir Handanovic. A player who did not cost a dime is now touted as a golden asset. The sale of Onana could bolster Inter Milan’s war chest as they are rumoured to be eyeing Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah and Romelu Lukaku.

What draws Ten Hag towards Onana is his adeptness at playing out from the back, a facet where de Gea has faltered this season. The camaraderie between Ten Hag and Onana, dating back to Ajax, could be the pivotal factor.

United’s Cautious Approach and Financial Constraints

Representatives from Manchester United have allegedly convened with Albert Botines, Onana’s agent, to discuss the potential £50 million switch. The financial muscle at Old Trafford is under scrutiny, as there is an unresolved takeover saga coupled with just £65 million purportedly available for new signings.

Though alternative options like Brentford’s David Raya and Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen have been considered, Ten Hag is wary of the purse strings being tight.

On the other hand, United also craves to add a lethal striker to their ranks, with the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Goncalo Ramos on the radar.

Inter Milan’s Transfer Shenanigans

While Manchester United flirt with the idea of poaching Onana, Inter Milan have faced a setback in their quest to secure Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who seems on the brink of signing with Atletico Madrid.

Parting Words

The theatre at Old Trafford needs a stalwart as the last line of defence, and Onana could be the knight in shining gloves. As Inter Milan eagerly await an offer, the ball is in Manchester United’s court.