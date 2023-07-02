Mourinho Eyes Reunion with United Whiz

A Roman Revival for Greenwood?

Mourinho Extends Olive Branch to the Young Star

Mason Greenwood, the prodigious Manchester United attacker, could be on his way to rejuvenate his career in the enchanting city of Rome. The air is rife with whispers that Jose Mourinho, the esteemed Roma manager, has touched base with Greenwood about a potential loan move as per Talk Sport.

Mason’s Tryst with Turbulence

Greenwood’s tenure at Manchester United is currently shrouded in uncertainty. Aged just 21, the young maestro found himself embroiled in legal turmoil. Charges of attempted rape, assault, and coercive behaviour were levied against him, only to be dropped in February. The Crown Prosecution Service’s withdrawal was attributed to the withdrawal of key witnesses and emergence of new material. Since his arrest in January 2022, Greenwood remains suspended by Manchester United amidst an internal investigation.

Glimmers of Hope Amidst Shadows

Greenwood’s name featured in United’s retained list last month, albeit with ambiguity surrounding his future. There has been speculation that a loan move might be on the cards. SunSport has now brought to light that Mourinho, who once heralded Greenwood into the first team, has expressed interest in taking him to Roma.

A source has been quoted as saying, “Jose rang Mason’s dad and also spoke with Mason. He told him the best way out of his current situation is to start playing football — and that eventually all the hassle will fade away. Mason was pleased that he got in touch and it has lifted his spirits. He wants to get back playing and is just waiting for United to tell him what the future holds.”

A Mentor’s Hand Once Again?

Mourinho’s history with Greenwood is noteworthy; he was the gaffer who first gave Greenwood a chance at United, selecting him for their pre-season tour of the USA at a tender age of 16.

A reunion in the heart of Italy might just be the elixir Greenwood needs.