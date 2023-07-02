Man Utd’s Transfer Mission: Serie A Striker in Sight

Hojlund and United: A Match Brewed in Transfer Season?

There’s a certain kind of music in the air when football’s transfer season hits. It’s the familiar tune of speculation and possibilities, of strategies and risks. One such harmony resounds around the name Rasmus Hojlund, linking the Danish striker with a move to the Theatre of Dreams, Manchester United.

Juve’s Puzzle: Pruning and Procuring

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport, Juventus’ 2023-2024 vision involves pruning the roster to bolster their resources significantly. Names like McKennie, Zakaria, and Arthur make it to the list of potential exits, drawing interest from Premier League clubs. The conundrum also involves the potential departure of prized assets Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic. While Juventus values them at €60 million and €80 million respectively, the actual bids may tell a different story.

Two Stars on Juventus’ Horizon: Hojlund and Holm

In the midst of the culling and offloading, Juventus’ Director of Football, Cristiano Giuntoli, has his gaze fixed on potential additions that will enhance the squad’s capabilities. Topping the list are Atalanta’s towering forward Rasmus Hojlund and Spezia’s wing wizard Emil Holm.

Giuntoli’s strategy, as usual, involves players who have already proven their mettle in Serie A, thus minimising the adaptation period. He sees an immediate integration process starting with Juventus’ pre-season training camp.

Manchester United’s Danish Pursuit: Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund, a signing from Sturm Graz, has captured many an eye with his performances for Atalanta. Often compared to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Hojlund’s style of play and versatility across the front line have drawn attention. His record of 10 goals last season hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Manchester United already having an offer of €35 million turned down by Atalanta.

However, Atalanta’s rejection has likely set the base price for Hojlund, speculated to be around €40-45 million. Juventus may attempt to lower the price by offering a player-plus-cash deal, but the vision of a Hojlund-Milik attacking duo is the driving force for the club.

Emil Holm: The Winged Solution

Giuntoli has his sights set on Emil Holm, the Swedish winger from Spezia, to bolster his side’s flanks. Despite interest from Atalanta, a €12 million deal may sway Spezia to part ways with Holm, whose pace, structure, and ability to find the net make him an attractive proposition for Juventus.

The Tactical Dilemma

While the Juventus transfer saga unravels, the club also faces a tactical conundrum, whether to adopt a 3-5-2 or a 4-2-3-1 formation. Whichever approach they choose, Rasmus Hojlund and Emil Holm appear to be critical pieces in Juventus’ future plans. For Manchester United, the chase for Hojlund may present another fascinating chapter in the summer transfer saga.