Guardiola’s Guard: Manchester City Eye Barcelona Star

The Frenkie De Jong Conundrum: Manchester City’s Transfer Consideration

While the echoes of previous transfer windows are yet to fade, another thrilling saga is brewing. This time, it’s all about Frenkie de Jong, the Barcelona ace who finds himself under Manchester City’s magnifying glass. This revelation, recently reported by talkSport, has sent ripples across the footballing world.

City’s Transfer Strategy: Another Midfield Powerhouse?

Pep Guardiola, ever the strategist, is weighing the prospect of bringing de Jong to the Etihad. This contemplation comes a year after a potential transfer of the Dutchman to Manchester United fell through. Guardiola’s interest in reinforcing his midfield is well-known. Last season’s unsuccessful pursuit of Declan Rice, who eventually ended up at Arsenal, only amplifies this desire.

Manchester City’s recent departure from the Declan Rice deal has cleared the stage for de Jong. With Barcelona’s Dutch maestro now a prime target, City might just be planning a full-fledged raid on the Catalan club.

The Stumbling Block: The Price Tag

However, every top-tier transfer is a complex puzzle, and the cost is invariably a vital piece. Barcelona have set their price for de Jong, a staggering minimum of £90 million. That’s equivalent to the bid City tabled for Rice, a deal that included £75 million upfront and £15 million in add-ons.

For Rice, Arsenal eventually overtook City with a total offer of £105 million, an amount that City were not willing to match. This unsuccessful negotiation might yet play a role in City’s decision to bid for de Jong.

The Barcelona Connection: A Tale of Two Midfielders

In a twist of footballing fate, Barcelona recently acquired Ilkay Gundogan from City on a free transfer following the expiration of his Etihad contract. Now, City’s sights are set on de Jong, a player Guardiola holds in high esteem, in a bid to reciprocate the move.

The allure of de Jong for Guardiola is not new. The City manager sought to sign the former Ajax star in 2019. However, de Jong chose the allure of Barcelona over the industrial charm of Manchester, a choice he also made when a move to Manchester United was mooted last year.

Xavi’s Stance and De Jong’s Current Scenario

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, known for his keen eye for midfield talent, is a staunch supporter of de Jong. Speaking in February, Xavi was adamant about his midfield linchpin. “He wanted to stay with us and there was no doubt,” Xavi stated, “He is our player, and I am very happy and satisfied with his performance and leadership.”

With three years remaining on his contract, de Jong appears content in Catalonia. But, should a substantial bid come in, Barcelona might be tempted to part ways with the midfielder, given the considerable reduction it would bring to their wage bill.

Manchester City’s contemplation about launching a bid for Frenkie de Jong adds another tantalising narrative to the upcoming transfer window. Whether this story culminates in a Dutch midfield maestro gracing the Etihad remains to be seen.